Zayn Malik Has Officially Marked His New Music Era & Teased New Music Video

27 June 2023, 16:04 | Updated: 27 June 2023, 16:44

Zayn Malik's new era of music has begun
Zayn Malik's new era of music has begun

Zayn Malik fans have been gearing up for new music from the star for months.

We’re officially stepping into a new music era for Zayn Malik!

The former One Direction star has been teasing that new music is coming for months now - and his latest social media move has us all certain that it’s imminent.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker has been super active on Instagram lately, with him even sharing a rare ‘thank you’ message to fans on Twitter last month.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,” penned Zayn in his emotional message.

Zayn surprises 1D fans with ‘Night Changes’ cover

Zayn Malik has blacked out his entire Instagram page in preparation for new music
Zayn Malik has blacked out his entire Instagram page in preparation for new music. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

"Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he then signed off with a heart emoji.

Zayn then went on to black out his entire Instagram page - a huge tell that his new music era is underway.

Not only did he archive all of his posts, but he also removed his profile picture and his bio, apart from his name.

Zayn has now added a brand-new profile picture and a teaser clip of presumably his next music video!

He can be seen with a helmet on whilst sitting on a motorbike and revving the engine before the clip cuts off - and he's shared a link to pre-save new music!

You can watch the teaser clip below.

Zayn Malik teases new era

Zayn Malik's new music era is coming soon
Zayn Malik's new music era is coming soon. Picture: Getty
Zayn recently shared pictures in the studio
Zayn recently shared pictures in the studio. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

This comes after singer-songwriter and One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder confirmed that new Zayn music is on its way.

The talented hitmaker joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp earlier this week where he shared anecdotes including the time he wrote a song for 1D and went on to say how he was ‘floored’ by Zayn’s voice.

So much so, that years later he’s now been working on new music with the father-of-one.

“I guess the cat’s out of the bag,” Ryan told us, “but I’ve been working with Zayn a bunch for the past eight months as well.”

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder reveals how he wrote One Direction, Adele, and Beyoncé songs | Capital

