Here’s Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Zayn Malik, Bella & Gigi Hadid

27 June 2023, 14:30

The reason Selena Gomez unfollowed the Hadid sisters and Zayn Malik on Instagram
The reason Selena Gomez unfollowed the Hadid sisters and Zayn Malik on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Selena Gomez has unfollowed a string of celebs including the Hadid sisters and Zayn Malik.

Selena Gomez recently went on an unfollow spree and eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had removed an array of celebs from her following list on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building actress was said to have unfollowed stars including Zayn Malik, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya.

However, she appears to still be following ‘Levitating’ star Dua.

The social media purge raised eyebrows amongst fans as people tried to work out what led to Selena removing celebs from her following list, especially as she had only followed Zayn in recent months amid rumours they were dating.

Selena Gomez went on unfollow spree on Instagram
Selena Gomez went on unfollow spree on Instagram. Picture: Getty

She has since declared she’s single in a new TikTok, putting those rumours to bed, and Zayn has also unfollowed Selena as he’s blacked out his Instagram in preparation for a new music era.

A source has now told PEOPLE that none of the unfollows were personal and there’s no bad blood or feud that sparked it.

"There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," said an insider, rubbishing any drama speculation.

Selena Gomez appears to have unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid on Instagram
Selena Gomez appears to have unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid on Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez have unfollowed each other months after their dating rumours
Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez have unfollowed each other months after their dating rumours. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

Selena was first romantically linked to Zayn in March after reports began swirling that they were ‘spotted kissing’ during a date night in New York City.

However, this was never confirmed by either party. Selena has also gone out of her way in the past to ensure fans knew there was no bad blood between her and Bella Hadid after they both dated The Weeknd.

The ‘Rare Beauty’ founder even shared a TikTok earlier this year gushing over Bella, adding that she wished she was ‘as pretty as Bella Hadid’.

