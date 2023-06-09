Selena Gomez Declares ‘I’m Single’ After Zayn Malik Dating Rumours

9 June 2023, 12:39 | Updated: 9 June 2023, 12:41

Selena Gomez hits on soccer players in TikTok

Selena Gomez has confirmed she’s single weeks after she was linked to Zayn Malik.

Selena Gomez hilariously declared herself single to a team of footballers this week while watching them play from the side of the pitch with her friends.

The ‘Rare’ singer’s admission comes weeks after she was rumoured to be dating One Direction star Zayn Malik.

In the TikTok she shouted to the players: “I’m single!” adding, “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you so much.”

Selena Gomez Will Host Two Brand New TV Series

She captioned the relatable clip: “The struggle man lol.”

Selena Gomez declared herself single to a group of footballers
Selena Gomez declared herself single to a group of footballers. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez declared her single status to some footballers
Selena Gomez declared her single status to some footballers. Picture: Selena Gomez/TikTok

Fans loved Selena’s honesty in the TikTok, with one relating the declaration to Selena’s character in Wizards of Waverly Place: “Alex Russo vibes.”

“I would have RAN over to you,” commented another. Same.

“This is so real,” said a third.

Selena was rumoured to be dating Zayn in March this year after they were apparently spotted ‘hand in hand and making out’ on a date in New York.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were rumoured to be dating in March this year
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were rumoured to be dating in March this year. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez models new Rare Beauty lip oils

However, the rumours were only circulating for a few weeks.

Around the same time, an old red carpet interview resurfaced of the Disney alumni admitting she had a crush on Zayn.

Asked which member of the group she’d most likely kiss, she giggled: “Zayn.”

The dating reports in March came a decade after the stars were first linked, when Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift was dating Zayn’s 1D bandmate Harry Styles.

Taylor and Harry had a whirlwind relationship from late 2012 into 2013, inspiring a number of songs thought to be about the British boy band icon, including ‘Style’.

