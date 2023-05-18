Selena Gomez Will Host Two Brand New TV Series

18 May 2023, 17:26

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of Only Murders In The Building

By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez is taking over the TV network and we're here for it.

Selena Gomez will front two new series later this year, as well as releasing series three of Only Murders In The Building on Hulu.

The first show will be a ‘celebration-focused series’ which will air during the holiday season at the end of this year.

In 2024, Selena will launch a show that sees her going to other chefs’ kitchens as she continues on her culinary journey.

Women Who Have Built Empires: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More

The untitled project will see the pop star-turned entrepreneur ‘meeting some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.’

Selena Gomez models new Rare Beauty lip oils

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin filming Only Murders In The Building in New York
Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin filming Only Murders In The Building in New York. Picture: Alamy

On top of that, it’s thought she’ll continue hosting her recent series Selena + Chef at HBO Max, which has so far had four seasons.

The show sees Selena, who’s extremely passionate about cooking, expanding her kitchen skills as fans watch her attempt recipes for the first time and learn new methods as she goes.

She said before the first season aired in 2020: "I hope you're gonna laugh because I look like a fool. I wanted to do this simply because I love cooking, I just don't know how to do it all the time."

Selena Gomez will host two more TV series
Selena Gomez will host two more TV series. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez is expanding her TV presence
Selena Gomez is expanding her TV presence. Picture: Getty

So far this year Selena has been busy filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building, spending most of her time in New York for the new episodes.

However, filming wrapped in April and it’ll premiere on Hulu (Disney+ for UK fans) on 8th August.

The third series stars more icons than ever before, including Paul Rudd, Ashley Park and Meryl Streep.

