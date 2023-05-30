Zayn Malik Shares A Rare Message To Fans With Heartfelt Social Media Post

Zayn thanked hIs fans on Twitter. Picture: Zayn/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik sent Twitter into a tailspin after he shared a rare sentimental message dedicated to his fans.

Zayn Malik took to social media to share a rare post and thanked his fans for their unwavering support over the years.

The One Direction star surprised his followers on Monday (May 29) when he sent out a heartfelt tweet, prior to his posts in May he hadn't been active on the platform since December.

The emotional message read: "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to.

"Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he capped off the post with a love heart emoji.

Zayn Malik thanked his fans on Twitter. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

The 'PILLOWTALK' singer has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years but gives the occasional update to his loyal fans on Twitter and Instagram.

The tweet was soon flooded with replies sharing their words of adoration for Zayn, whilst others speculated that his post might indicate that he'll be stepping out of the spotlight.

Other fans thought it could be in reference to his fourth studio album which is rumoured to be coming in 2023, Zayn hasn't released music since 2021.

His Spotify bio teases new music and a screenshot of the page did the rounds towards the end of last year, however, no official details about the project have been confirmed.

I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me. ❤️ — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 27, 2023

The musician's surprise post comes after news of a 'mini-One Direction reunion'; according to this tabloid, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne all met up in Los Angeles and even did some recording in the studio.

Not long after, Niall revealed in an interview that the 1D boys still keep up to date with each other in group chats, he said, "We've had three or four group chats," adding that “Some of them have been more quiet than others."

“This new one is definitely louder than most and it's been great," the pop star said.

