Niall Horan Shares Update On One Direction’s Group Chat After ‘Mini-Reunion’

26 May 2023, 12:20

Niall Horan shares update on One Direction's 'new group chat'
Niall Horan shares update on One Direction's 'new group chat'. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Niall Horan has given us the One Direction update we all needed!

One Direction fans have been gearing up for a reunion from the boys for years and now it seems closer than ever!

Niall Horan recently spilled some updates on the band’s communication after former bandmate Liam Payne revealed the boys had ‘started a new group chat together’ a few weeks ago.

Speaking to E! News, the Irish pop star said: “We've had three or four group chats," adding that “some of them have been more quiet than others”.

“This new one is definitely louder than most,” Niall added, “And it's been great. I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages."

Niall Horan performs Meltdown on The Voice

Niall Horan gave fans an update on One Direction's group chat
Niall Horan gave fans an update on One Direction's group chat. Picture: Alamy

However, he didn’t disclose exactly which of his former bandmates were part of the group chat, but did go on to clear up any rumours that any 1D stars will feature on his new album, ‘The Show’.

This comes just days after it was reported that Niall and Louis Tomlinson have ‘jumped on a track’ with Liam, who is currently working on his second studio album.

An insider told this tabloid: “Liam is great pals with Niall and Louis, so loved catching up with them while they were all in LA. Being in the studio together felt natural, so they all jumped on a track.

“It was second nature to them singing together and felt like old times. They had a right laugh. Producers are hoping Liam includes it on his finished album, fans will love it.”

One Direction fans are hopeful that a reunion is imminent
One Direction fans are hopeful that a reunion is imminent. Picture: Alamy
Niall, Louis and Liam reportedly recorded a song together recently
Niall, Louis and Liam reportedly recorded a song together recently. Picture: Alamy

However, even though Harry Styles and Zayn Malik weren’t part of the alleged mini-reunion, fans are still hopeful we may see an OT5 return one day as Harry recently discussed the possibility of a 1D reunion during the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden last month.

“I think I would never say never to [a reunion],” he said during the 'Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts' segment of the show, adding, "If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Meanwhile, let’s not forget that Zayn left us all emotional after posting an acapella cover of the band’s ‘Night Changes’ in August last year, which even received a ‘like’ from Louis!

