Three One Direction Members ‘Reunite To Record New Music’ 7 Years After Hiatus

One Direction's Niall, Louis and Liam had a mini-reunion to record new music. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

One Direction reportedly had a mini-reunion and recorded a new song together - but two of the former boyband members weren’t in attendance.

One Direction has reportedly got back in the studio together seven years after their hiatus, but two of the former boyband stars are said to not have joined the mini-reunion.

According to this tabloid, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne all met up in Los Angeles as the former two ‘jumped on a track’ with Liam, who is currently working on his second studio album.

An insider said: “Liam is great pals with Niall and Louis, so loved catching up with them while they were all in LA.

“Being in the studio together felt natural, so they all jumped on a track.”

Harry Styles says “never say never” to One Direction reunion

Three One Direction members reportedly had a mini-reunion in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

The insider continued: “It was second nature to them singing together and felt like old times. They had a right laugh.

“Producers are hoping Liam includes it on his finished album, fans will love it.”

However, sadly, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik - who left the band a year before the band's hiatus in 2015 - weren’t in attendance of the mini-reunion.

This comes just days after ‘Strip That Down’ singer Liam confirmed the 1D boys have ‘started a new group chat’ when talking to Ringwalk Media during the recent KSI vs Joe Fournier fight last week.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have reportedly recorded a new song together. Picture: Alamy

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Alamy

‘As It Was’ hitmaker Harry also responded to rumours of a hotly-anticipated One Direction reunion during the last-ever episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden last month.

Reading out a question which said: “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?" Harry gave a response that sent fans into a meltdown.

“I think I would never say never to that," he said during the 'Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts' segment of the show, adding, "If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

Our dreams of a 1D reunion could finally be in the works after all!

