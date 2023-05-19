QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your ‘Harry’s House’ Lyrics?

Test your knowledge of Harry Styles' third album 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty/Columbia Records

By Capital FM

Prove how much of a Harry Styles fan you are by taking the ultimate ‘Harry’s House’ quiz.

Harry Styles dropped his third solo studio album ‘Harry’s House’ on May 20, 2022, and to celebrate a year of his iconic project, we have created the ultimate quiz!

Have you really had ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’, ‘Satellite’ and ‘Matilda’ on repeat for the past 365 days? Or have you stuck to listening to ‘As It Was’ on loop?

It’s time to test your lyric knowledge and see if you really have ‘Harry’s House’ imprinted in your minds just like the rest of us…

Harry Styles 'Growing Close' To Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital