Harry Styles 'Growing Close' To Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel

Are Harry Styles and Candice dating? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is reportedly 'dating' Victoria's Secret Candice Swanepoel, here's everything we know.



Harry Styles has been linked to a new woman following his split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The pop star is reportedly 'growing close' to Candice Swanepoel; who is one of Victoria's Secret's most famous models to date.

Rumours that Harry and Olivia had called time on their relationship first emerged in November 2022, and the 'Satellite' singer's love life has been subject to much speculation since.

Harry and Candice famously met back in 2017 when he was a musical guest during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, the model even walked during his performance of 'Kiwi'.

Harry Styles has been linked to a model. Picture: Getty

Candice Swanepoel is reportedly 'dating' Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

An insider spoke to the tabloids about the dating rumours, they said: "Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him.

"He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows," the source revealed.

They continued: "Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

Harry and Candice met at the 2017 VS Fashion show. Picture: Getty

Candice walked during Harry's 'Kiwi' performance. Picture: Getty

Harry has been linked to several other VS angels throughout his dating history, such as Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

This isn't the first time the star has reportedly dated someone since his break-up with Olivia, in March he allegedly had a fling with Emily Ratajowski after the pair were filmed kissing in Tokyo.

Harry and Emily never commented on the viral smooch, but have both been enjoying single lives since they both went through public breakups in 2022.

