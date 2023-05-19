Harry Styles 'Growing Close' To Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel

19 May 2023, 12:29 | Updated: 19 May 2023, 12:37

Are Harry Styles and Candice dating?
Are Harry Styles and Candice dating? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is reportedly 'dating' Victoria's Secret Candice Swanepoel, here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles has been linked to a new woman following his split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

The pop star is reportedly 'growing close' to Candice Swanepoel; who is one of Victoria's Secret's most famous models to date.

Harry Styles Gives Fans An Update On One Direction Reunion

Rumours that Harry and Olivia had called time on their relationship first emerged in November 2022, and the 'Satellite' singer's love life has been subject to much speculation since.

Harry and Candice famously met back in 2017 when he was a musical guest during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, the model even walked during his performance of 'Kiwi'.

Harry Styles says “never say never” to One Direction reunion

Harry Styles has been linked to a model
Harry Styles has been linked to a model. Picture: Getty
Candice Swanepoel is reportedly 'dating' Harry Styles
Candice Swanepoel is reportedly 'dating' Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

An insider spoke to the tabloids about the dating rumours, they said: "Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him.

"He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows," the source revealed.

They continued: "Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

Harry and Candice met at the 2017 VS Fashion show
Harry and Candice met at the 2017 VS Fashion show. Picture: Getty
Candice walked during Harry's 'Kiwi' performance
Candice walked during Harry's 'Kiwi' performance. Picture: Getty

Harry has been linked to several other VS angels throughout his dating history, such as Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

This isn't the first time the star has reportedly dated someone since his break-up with Olivia, in March he allegedly had a fling with Emily Ratajowski after the pair were filmed kissing in Tokyo.

Harry and Emily never commented on the viral smooch, but have both been enjoying single lives since they both went through public breakups in 2022.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the lyrics to Lewis Capaldi's 'The Pretender'

Inside Lewis Capaldi’s Candid ‘The Pretender’ Lyrics & The Meaning Behind Them

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend

Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell?

Inside Chrishell Stause's dating life

Who Is G Flip? Get To Know Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Partner

TV & Film

All the details on Beetlejuice 2

All The Details On 'Beetlejuice 2': Cast, Release Date & All The Latest News

TV & Film

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Love Island's Tom and Samie split last month

Love Island’s Tom Clare Spotted With Mystery Girl In Ibiza Weeks After Samie Elishi Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star