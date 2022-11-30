Everything You Need To Know About The Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumours

What's going on between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner dating? Here's everything you need to know about the reconciliation rumours between the exes...

Since the news of Harry Styles' split with girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive, with new theories about the pop star's love life cropping up every day.

Reports have begun to swirl that the 'As It Was' singer has relied on his friend (and ex-flame) Kendall Jenner throughout the break-up.

Harry and Olivia met on the set of their infamous film Don't Worry Darling and dated for nearly two years before calling it quits earlier this month.

An insider spoke to the tabloids about Harry's social circle in Los Angeles, revealing that he's leaning on friends following the "amicable" split.

Rumours whirred that Harry and Kendall were dating again. Picture: Getty

The source told the publication: "Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia."

Kendall recently broke up with NBA player Devin Booker after two years together, allegedly due to their hectic work schedules.

"Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time," the insider continued.

Earlier this month, the supermodel was seen dancing the night away with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber at one of the One Direction star's LA concerts, sparking fans' interest in Kendall and Harry's history.

Harry and Kendall were first romantically linked in 2013. Picture: Getty

Harry and Olivia reportedly split in November. Picture: Getty

Despite the rumours, it seems the famous pair remain close friends, with their romance – which is reported to have been on and off between 2013 and 2019 – is firmly in the past.

“Close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there," the tabloid was told.

It seems the pop sensation won't have time for relationships what with his extremely busy work in music and film, following the initial news of his split with Olivia, PEOPLE reported: "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”

The pair are "taking a break" as they focus on "different priorities".

