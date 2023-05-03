Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Music Video Has Fans Spinning Out

3 May 2023, 17:23

Harry Styles promotes new song Satellite

The fan reactions to Harry Styles’ new music video ‘Satellite’ are everything! 

Harry Styles has dropped the music video for his latest single, ‘Satellite’, and fans are understandably now all in the middle of a meltdown!

The former One Direction star confirmed the surprise music video was on its way just days before its release, announcing with various posters online that it would be dropping on May 3rd.

‘Satellite’, which is the eleventh track on Haz’s third studio album ‘Harry’s House’, was a fan-favourite tune, so it’s no surprise fans couldn’t wait for the visual treatment to go along with the emotional lyrics.

The music video was first teased with Wall-E-esque posters, showing the cutest robot roaming around in the desert alongside the lyrics: “Spinning out waiting for ya”.

Harry Styles dropped the music video to 'Satellite' on May 3rd
Harry Styles dropped the music video to 'Satellite' on May 3rd. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles' new single 'Satellite' was teased online
Harry Styles' new single 'Satellite' was teased online. Picture: HSHQ/Twitter
Harry Styles' song 'Satellite' is the fourth single off his album 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles' song 'Satellite' is the fourth single off his album 'Harry's House'. Picture: HSHQ/Twitter

It later was revealed that the name of the robot was Stomper, which is a nod to fans naming Harry’s ‘Satellite stomp’ dance moves when he performs the bop on tour.

Now that the ‘Satellite’ visuals are finally here, we’re all ready to watch the new music video on loop!

Let’s take a look at some of the best fan reactions of the ‘Satellite’ music video so far:

Harry Styles - Satellite (Official Video)

