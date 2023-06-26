Exclusive

One Republic’s Ryan Tedder Confirms Zayn Malik’s New Music Is Coming & Spills On Working With Him

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder reveals how he wrote One Direction, Adele, and Beyoncé songs | Capital

By Capital FM

Ryan Tedder from One Republic shared some details about working with Zayn Malik on his new music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and shared a handful of super interesting anecdotes from his songwriting days with some huge stars including One Direction, Adele and Beyoncé.

The American singer-songwriter has just about one of the most interesting portfolios of songs he’s written for A-list pop stars, and it turns out he’s even working on some new music with Zayn Malik!

Zayn fans have been gearing up for the release of some new music from the former 1D hitmaker after he shared snaps in the studio recently.

Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik’s New Interaction Sends One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

Ryan Tedder from One Republic shared stories from his biggest songwriting sessions. Picture: Alamy

He’s also been very active on social media lately, leading fans to believe his music comeback is imminent.

And Ryan confirmed that new bops are definitely on the way after spilling that he’s been working closely with Zayn on new hits since last year!

Joining Capital HQ, he recalled the time he wrote ‘Right Now’ for One Direction, which was released in 2013, explaining he actually wrote the song on the same day he met the boys.

Zayn Malik has been cooking up new music in the studio. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Ryan Tedder said he's been working with Zayn on new music. Picture: Global

He said at the time he was ‘floored’ by Zayn’s voice, adding: “I guess the cat’s out of the bag but I’ve been working with Zayn a bunch for the past eight months as well.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Ryan went on to explain how he wrote ‘Rumour Has It’ with Adele and ‘Halo’ for Beyoncé.

So, it’s safe to say if these bops are anything to go by, we know Zayn’s new music will be just as dreamy!

Niall Horan Scrolls Back to One Direction, Shawn Mendes and Writing Lyrics | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital