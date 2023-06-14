Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik’s New Interaction Sends One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

14 June 2023, 10:39 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 10:41

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson just had a wholesome interaction
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson just had a wholesome interaction. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram/Getty
Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik just had a wholesome interaction!

One Direction fans have started their week with a wholesome surprise after Louis Tomlinson interacted with his former bandmate Zayn Malik online!

It all started when Zayn left fans ecstatic after he shared a rare photo in the studio, teasing new music.

The meltdown didn’t stop there because Louis was quick to double-tap on the post and his ‘like’ didn’t go unnoticed by fans!

After eagle-eyed fans spotted the interaction, the comment section was filled with super happy 1D fans.

Zayn surprises 1D fans with ‘Night Changes’ cover

Zayn Malik shared a new photo in the studio
Zayn Malik shared a new photo in the studio. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

“Louis liked it omg I'm gonna f**kin cry [sic],” penned one person, while another added: “I- LOUIS LIKED IT GUYS. NOBODY TALK TO ME.. MY ZOUIS HEART.”

“ZOUIS INTERACTION,” a third chimed in.

Meanwhile, others were quick to notice that Selena Gomez also recently posted photos in the studio, fuelling rumours that there could be a Zayn X Sel collab soon!

One Direction fans were freaking out over Louis and Zayn's interaction
One Direction fans were freaking out over Louis and Zayn's interaction. Picture: Alamy

Speculation that the two stars could be working on new music together were first sparked a few months ago when they followed each other on Instagram.

The father-of-one has remained tight-lipped about any upcoming releases, however, he took to social media a few weeks ago to share a heartfelt message with fans, saying at the time: “I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to.

"Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he added before signing off the post with a love heart emoji.

