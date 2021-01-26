Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way

26 January 2021, 14:48

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together
All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together. Picture: YouTube/PA

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are rumoured to have a new song on the way and fans have been sharing their thoughts about it on social media.

Eagle-eyed Zayn Malik fans are convinced that a collaboration with Selena Gomez is in the works.

It all began when the ‘Vibez’ singer did a takeover for Spotify’s ‘Pop and Play’ playlist and added a number of Selena’s bops to the mix.

It wasn’t long before fans started to notice some other details, like Zayn’s description box on YouTube reading, “pathetically aesthetic,” with an orange emoji.

This comes after the former Disney star shared a new post on Instagram, with three oranges placed next to her, and now fans think the artists are dropping hints!

One fan took to Twitter to write: “Selena and Zayn are giving us some signs [crying emoji],” accompanied by screenshots of the ‘signs’.

People rushed to comment about the potential collab, with one saying: “I WOULD DIEEEE [sic].”

“If only [crying emoji],” shared another.

A third added: “So many SIGNNNNNN [sic].”

Zayn recently played a Selena Gomez song on Instagram Live
Zayn recently played a Selena Gomez song on Instagram Live. Picture: Twitter
Fans reacted to the rumours about Zayn and Selena Gomez collaborating
Fans reacted to the rumours about Zayn and Selena Gomez collaborating. Picture: Twitter

Some fans were also quick to remind each other that Zayn played the start of Selena’s hit, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ when recently going on Instagram Live.

However, even though a collab hasn't been confirmed as of yet, all we know is that the Rare Beauty makeup mogul has some new music in the works!

This month, Selena kicked off her new music era after dropping her bop, ‘De Una Vez’, and she is said to be releasing an entirely Spanish album!

She has been planning a Spanish project for years now, and it’s been rumoured that it will be called ‘Baila Conmigo’, which translates to ‘Come Dance With Me’.

