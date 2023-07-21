Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘Love Like This’: Inside The Lyrics To His Comeback Track

Zayn Malik teases new era

Zayn Malik has dropped his first single in two years, ‘Love Like This’ - and here’s a look inside the lyrics.

After two years of no new releases, Zayn Malik has treated fans to a brand-new track titled ‘Love Like This’ and it was so worth the wait!

The former One Direction star started teasing fans weeks ago with snippets of his music video where we caught a glimpse of the upbeat track, and it’s finally here!

The song embodies a change to his usual style with the high-energy dance-inspired track and it’s already the anthem of the summer.

Of course, it’s not just the track that fans are loving as Zayn zooms around on a motorcycle in the visuals and shares some steamy kisses with actress Grace Dumdaw, who plays his love interest.

But what are the lyrics about? Here’s your guide to ‘Love Like This’…

Zayn Malik has released his first song in two years, 'Love Like This'. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik has released the music video for 'Love Like This'. Picture: YouTube/Zayn Malik

What is Zayn’s ‘Love Like This’ about?

Zayn sings about falling in love in his new track ‘Love Like This’ as he highlights everything he like about his love interest when singing:

“How you hit 'em with the clothes and the stare/ And the hips and the hair like that/ Got me all up in the zone, in the zone/ In the zone, in the zone like.”

Continuing to explore themes of embracing his romance, Zayn goes on to share that ‘ride or die’ energy as he sings:

“I guess that's love like this/ Usually, I never wanna jump like this/ But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause/ I cannot go back.

I guess that's faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)/ But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause/ I cannot go back.”

Take a look at the full lyrics below as well as the music video.

Zayn Malik's 'Love Like This' is his first single since 2021. Picture: YouTube/Zayn Malik

ZAYN - Love Like This (Official Music Video)

What are the lyrics to Zayn’s new song ‘Love Like This’?

[Verse 1]

Oh, I love it when you show, when you show

When you show that you got my back

If they ever try to roll, try to roll

Try to roll on your name, I black

How you hit 'em with the clothes and the stare

And the hips and the hair like that

Got me all up in the zone, in the zone

In the zone, in the zone like



[Pre-Chorus]

I don't wanna waste no time

I don't wanna waste no time 'cause

You are the, you are the crown

I just wanna take your time and

Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead

If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby



[Chorus]

I guess that's love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause

I cannot go back

I guess that's faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

[Verse 2]

And I'm lovin' what you say, what you say

What you say when you're on my line

If I never make it back, make it back

Make it back from the chase, I'm fine

Doesn't matter if it's left or it's right

Your direction is on my mind

Got me all up in the zone, in the zone

In the zone, in the zone like



[Pre-Chorus]

I don't wanna waste no time

I don't wanna waste no time 'cause

You are the, you are the crown

I just wanna take your time and

Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead

If it's gonna mean a life that's lived without you, baby



[Chorus]

I guess that's love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause

I cannot go back

I guess that's faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this (Woo)

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back



[Post-Chorus]

One kiss, I am wrapped

Two, four, six, my jack

All I know is that

I cannot go back

One kiss, I am wrapped

Two and I'm attached

All I know is that

I cannot go back



[Bridge]

I don't wanna waste no time

You are the cr—, you are the crown

Everything is on the line, but I would rather be dead

If it's gonna mean a life that is lived without you, baby



[Chorus]

I guess that's love like this

Usually, I never wanna jump like this

But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause

I cannot go back

I guess that's faith like this

Give you everything and you can skate like this

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

I cannot go back

[Outro]

I cannot go back

I cannot go back

But I think I gotta take that risk 'cause

I cannot go back

