Zayn Makes A Rare Comment About Daughter Khai

Zayn spoke about his personal life. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik gave fans a rare insight into his relationships with his daughter Khai and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in a recent interview.

Zayn Malik made waves online after appearing in his first interview in six years; he spoke to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast about his career, relationships and daughter.

The One Direction alumnus revealed that he made the rare public appearance in order to make a good example for Khai, his child that he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The 30-year-old musician said: "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her, that's why I'm even doing this interview, you know?"

Zayn spoke candidly about his struggles with the limelight, explaining: " I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

Zayn to speak on Call Her Daddy for the first interview in 6 years

Zayn made a rare comment about his daughter with Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

For the first time, he spoke freely about his relationship with Khai; Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September 2020, they split a year later but continue to co-parent.

"I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes, and I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, 'It's OK. It's cool'," he said about being a father.

Zayn spoke about how he and Gigi share parenting responsibilities despite their separation, he revealed: "Co-parenting is good. We have a really good relationship for Khai. She’s of the utmost importance.

"Certain things in life can change your perspective on things. For me, ever since I had my daughter, the main thing on my mind has been to be a good example to her," the musician said.

"There’s a certain point in adult life where everything is vague, and grey, and boring, and she’s brought that colour back for me."

The star is currently teasing his return to music, he will be releasing his first solo single in two years on July 21, it's titled 'Love Like This'.

