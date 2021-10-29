What Happened With Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Mum Yolanda?

29 October 2021, 13:22

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split-up over a dispute the 1D star had with the supermodel’s mum.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid appeared to confirm their break-up on Thursday, after the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer shared a statement in response to Yolanda Hadid’s claims he ‘struck’ her.

The couple’s split has come as a shock to fans after they became parents to baby daughter Khai in September last year.

Following claims to TMZ that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against her daughter’s boyfriend for ‘striking’ her, Zayn “adamantly” denied the allegations.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split Amid Alleged Dispute With Yolanda Hadid

But what happened between Zayn and Yolanda, and what has so far been said about the alleged altercation? Here's what's been reported so far...

Zayn has denied 'striking' Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda
Zayn has denied 'striking' Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda. Picture: Getty
Zayn and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split
Zayn and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

What happened between Zayn and Yolanda?

Specific details of what went on between Zayn and Yolanda remain understandably private, but the two got into an argument ‘several weeks ago’ per Malik’s statement, after Yolanda ‘entered [their] home while [Gigi] was away’.

According to TMZ’s report, sources with ‘direct knowledge’ told the publication Yolanda claims ‘Zayn struck her last week and she’s seriously considering filing a police report.’

Yolanda is reportedly standing by her account but the outlet didn’t receive ‘details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault’.

At the time of writing, Yolanda hasn’t filed a report according to TMZ.

What has Zayn said about Yolanda’s claims?

Zayn issued a statement acknowledging the claims and asking for privacy for the sake of his daughter with Gigi, Khai, one.

He wrote: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked" to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

He then told TMZ he ‘adamantly denies striking’ Yolanda and ‘for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move to healing these family issues in private.’

Zayn Malik tweeted a statement in response to Yolanda Hadid's claims
Zayn Malik tweeted a statement in response to Yolanda Hadid's claims. Picture: Zayn Malik/Twitter

Has Gigi said anything about Zayn’s ‘altercation’ with her mum?

Gigi hasn’t publicly spoken out about the ordeal, but a representative for the model told E!: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

It's thought she and Zayn split some weeks ago, given that Zayn wrote 'co-parent' in his statement.

Yolanda is also yet to comment on the reports.

