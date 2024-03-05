Selena Gomez Just Gave An Update On Her Album’s Release Date

5 March 2024, 11:46

Selena Gomez 'hopes' her album will be released in 2024
By Kathryn Knight

Selena Gomez just gave fans what they all wanted – an update on when her new album might be coming out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has been working on her new music for a few years now and within the last six months she released ‘Single Soon’ and ‘Love On’, both of which she said ‘stand alone musically’ from her upcoming album.

But as she continues to work on the record that’s been in the making for around two years, Selena has given fans a highly-anticipated update on her new album’s release date, revealing she’s ‘hoping’ it will come out in 2024.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Selena said she feels in a good place with everything going on in her life, no doubt a reference to her new relationship with Benny Blanco too, but isn’t 100 per cent sure on her album’s release.

Selena Gomez 'hopes' her album will come out in 2024
She added that the music is coming “from a place of confidence”, adding: "Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life.”

On her last two singles standing musically separate from the rest of her album, Selena explained: “I think objectively, I would like to say that I am working towards an album, but I don’t know if [‘Single Soon’] and [‘Love On’] would be on the project.

“I’m in the process of really creating some great songs, hopefully. I don’t know if they would fit with what I’m gonna go with.”

A lot of Selena’s focus is currently on film and TV, especially Only Murders in the Building which she produces as well as stars in. She’s also involved in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot on Disney.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco
And in a recent podcast chat she hinted her next album might be her last, a comment she’s since down-played.

She said: “I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the tings that I want to do in that space. It’s not that is’ ‘no, never’ [to her music career], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

Selena Gomez talks new single Love On

As well as excelling in her career, Selena’s in a peaceful place with her romantic life, having been in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco for eight months.

She recently opened up about their romance to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, talking about how important it is to ‘meet someone that respects you.’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

