Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

Whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating or not, their interactions so far are all over the internet ever since Travis tried to shoot his shot with Tay on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift had a wholesome Sunday watching the Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play against the Chicago Bears after weeks of dating rumours surrounding the couple ever since he watched her perform on The Eras Tour.

After watching the match Taylor apparently paid for an entire restaurant’s food so that guests would leave, in order for the pop star, Travis and some of his team members to dine at the eatery.

Whether they’re dating or not, it sounds like Taylor and Travis seem to be having fun together. But where did the dating rumours come from, are the stars hanging out and how did they meet?

Here’s the latest on Taylor and Travis.

Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis Kelce's mum. Picture: Getty

Taylor watches Kelce’s game with his mum – September

Taylor spent Sunday 24th September watching Travis’ match against the Chicago Bears with his mum Donna. Taylor’s excited reactions from the crowd soon went viral as she jumped up and down cheering him on when he scored a touch down.

After the game, they were seen driving away together and later booked out an entire restaurant where they were reportedly joined by some of Travis’ team mates.

Tay’s attendance in the VIP section came days after Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, admitting he invited Taylor to watch him play. “I told her ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,’” he recalled. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Taylor Swift spent time in New York earlier in September. Picture: Getty

Travis spends his week off training in New York, where Taylor’s also hanging – September

Taylor and Travis ignited dating rumours when he jetted to New York on his week off, where Taylor also happened to be.

A source told The Messenger at the time: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Travis’ brother jokes about Taylor liking his moustache – August

In the podcast he hosts with his brother called New Heights, Travis’ brother Jason, who plays for the Eagles, pointed out his new moustache which Travis grows every year during training in honour of his coach Andy Reid.

Jason asked what Taylor would think about his brother’s new look, to which Travis responded: “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Travis tries to get Taylor’s attention at The Eras Tour – July 2023

Travis tried shooting his shot Taylor’s way back in July at The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. As per Swift tradition, he made a friendship bracelet for the ‘Bejeweled’ singer, but he wasn’t able to get it directly to her.

On his podcast he recalled what went down and expressed his disappointment at not meeting Tay.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Travis said. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made her. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on.”

When his brother asked whether he meant his shirt number or phone number, Travis responded: “You know which one,” adding: “She doesn’t meet anyone or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal.”

