By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Max Martin go way back, having worked together for years – here are all the songs Max helped Taylor write and produce.

Taylor Swift and Max Martin have a huge combined back catalogue of songs, with him having helped write and produce a number of her most-famous tracks, including many in the ‘1989’ era.

Some fans are only just getting to hear one of their songs too, after Taylor added one of the first songs they made together, ‘Message in a Bottle’, to ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ in 2021 as a track ‘From the Vault’. ‘Vault’ songs are songs that were written for the original records but never made the final cut, which Taylor's been added to her re-releases.

But what other songs did Max Martin help write? Here’s a complete list of songs Max worked on with Taylor.

Taylor Swift performed the 'Max Martin Medley' on the Eras Tour in Stockholm. Picture: Getty

What songs did Max Martin write for Taylor Swift?

Max has co-written and co-produced a number of songs with Taylor Swift – here’s a complete list of songs they worked on together.

From ‘Red’, 2012

'22’

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

From ‘1989’, 2014

‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’

‘Blank Space’

‘How You Get The Girl'

‘I Wish You Would’

‘New Romantics’

‘Out of the Woods’

‘Shake It Off’

‘Style’

‘Wildest Dreams’

‘Wonderland’

‘You Are In Love’

From ‘Reputation’, 2017

‘…Ready For It?’

‘Bad Blood’

‘End Game’

‘Dancing With Our Hands Tied’

‘Delicate’

‘Don’t Blame Me’

‘Gorgeous’

‘I Did Something Bad’

‘King of my Heart’

‘So It Goes’

Max Martin worked on a few Taylor Swift albums. Picture: Getty

Taylor began working with Max in 2012 but he didn’t get involved in Taylor’s re-recordings project, something fans reckon is due to Taylor wanting to take a more active role in producing her new versions and the fact Max has taken a step back from producing as much as he used to.

However, it’s clear they’re still good friends as Taylor dedicated her acoustic part of the Eras Tour in Stockholm to Max, calling it the ‘Max Martin Medley’ knowing he was in the crowd.

Taylor then performed a mashup of 'Message In A Bottle', 'How You Get The Girl' and 'New Romantics'.

