Taylor Swift Uses Travis Kelce Carrying Her On Stage To Send Fans A Message

24 June 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 24 June 2024, 14:03

Fans work out why Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce on stage for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'
Fans work out why Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce on stage for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Travis Kelce carried Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley for The Eras Tour during 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' and fans think they've worked out why.

Taylor Swift has made her presence known in London as she embarks on the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Her simply just existing in the UK has sent everyone into a spiral; the changing of the guards completed their ceremony to renditions of her songs, Wembley welcomed Taylor with a mural of her outside the stadium, TFL made a 'Taylor's Version' tube map, and even we launched a 24/7 Taylor Swift radio station.

Taylor-fever is in full swing and just when we didn't think we could get more obsessed she hard-launched her relationship with Travis Kelce on stage at Wembley.

If you weren't already obsessed with the Kansas City Chiefs player, you are now. Carrying Taylor on stage to the tune of 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' and heel clicking on stage in a hat, top and tail has to be the most iconic thing he's done. Winning the Super Bowl - huge. Having a stage debut on The Eras tour - massive!

Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce onto stage
Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce onto stage. Picture: Getty

But we all know the way Taylor Swift works, nothing is a coincidence, everything she does has a meaning and fans have spotted her intentions on this one immediately.

Of course, when Taylor kicked of the European leg of her tour in Paris she had rejigged the set-list to accommodate her album 'The Tortured Poets Department'. The album is believed to be an ode to her breakup from long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

As Taylor navigated that breakup, she had a fling with Matty Healy and then went on to find romance Travis, both of which seem to be reflected in the album's songs like 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and 'So High School'.

Taylor's song 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' is believed to be about how she began her Eras tour while nursing a broken heart post her relationship of six years with Joe.

So the fact that she brought Travis onto stage for that song... and he carried her, has Swifties thinking the same thing.

Travis Kelce carried Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered...."

The post has almost two million views and 115 thousand likes, so it's safe to say people agree with the imagery. What's more is that Taylor chose to bring him out during her London show.

It's famously believed she penned her hit 'London Boy' about her British ex-boyfriend Joe and then went on to write the TTPD track 'So Long, London' about him to.

Fans replied to the post saying things like, "in London !!!" suggesting she feels Travis came and swept her off her feet and carried her to safety after the heartbreak she experienced in London.

Taylor Swift also brought out Gracie Abrams on London night three
Taylor Swift also brought out Gracie Abrams on London night three. Picture: Getty

Another fan wrote: "It’s such a message to everyone in the most unserious way. And he’s literally the one putting the color back in her cheeks, too!"

"The imagery and meaning behind this is huge, like she wouldn’t just casually have him appear on stage let alone carry her after THIS SONG!" came another Swifties' reply.

We see you Taylor and we are living for this new love story with Travis.

