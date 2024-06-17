What Did Joe Alwyn Say About His And Taylor Swift's Break Up?

17 June 2024, 16:58 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 18:35

Joe Alwyn spoke about Taylor Swift split for the first time
Joe Alwyn spoke about Taylor Swift split for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has addressed their break up - and 'The Tortured Poets Department' - for the very first time. Here's what he said.

The Favourite actor, Joe Alwyn, is a famously reserved man, so when he and Taylor Swift broke up at the start of 2023 it wasn't a surprise that he kept quiet about everything that went down.

But then came Taylor's fling with Matty Healy, her new romance with Travis Kelce and of course, the break up album of all break up albums believed to have been penned mostly about Joe and Matty, ‘Tortured Poets Department’. And with all that going down, fans just kept thinking to themselves, 'what does Joe make of all this?'.

Most had likely made peace with the fact that they'd never hear his side of the story, with the majority of us trying to decipher their break up between the lyrics of songs like 'So Long London' and 'loml'. Yet, the day has come where Joe has actually spoken out about their break up and it's taken Swifties by surprise.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. Picture: Getty

What has Joe Alwyn said about his split from Taylor Swift?

Not long after it was reported that Joe had ‘moved on' and was 'happy' to be dating again, he said the end of their long-term relationship had been 'a hard thing to navigate' when in conversation with The Sunday Times Style.

He was asked if he had listened to Taylor's latest album 'TTPD', which was so heavily speculated to have been written about him, from the title to the tracklist, but he cleverly leaned away from the question.

Instead he started: "In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise...this isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about,

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."

In that one sentence Joe also squashed all the cheating rumours that he has faced since their split by insisting theirs was a "fully committed relationship".

Taylor Swift has moved on with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift has moved on with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Expanding on his thoughts he said: “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition. And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

He went on to assure that he's doing well "professionally and personally" and is feeling "good".

Taylor and Joe began dating in 2016 so when things officially came to an end in 2023, it must have been a shock to the system for both of them, something which, if it is about their relationship, Taylor captured well in her track 'So Long London'.

