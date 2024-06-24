Every Celeb Spotted At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In London Including Nicola Coughlan And Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour attracts a star-studded crowd. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium was overflowing with VIPs, including Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan and, oh yeah, the actual Royal Family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is continuing her path of world domination on The Eras Tour and earlier in June she arrived in London, complete with the iconic three+ hour set list, support from boyfriend Travis Kelce – who actually performed with her on Sunday night – and of course a star-studded VIP tent.

Over the past week in London, A-list guests included Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant – who had an adorable message for Tay post-show – Cate Blanchett, Paul McCartney and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan who was seen dancing with with model Cara Delevingne and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

Phoebe-Waller Bridge and Andrew Scott were captured being absolutely every single one of us, running back to their spot as they heard the ‘Style’ intro just as they left the tent.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has the celebs flocking to the VIP tent. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s British bestie Sophie Turner was also in the VIP tent, weeks after Sophie branded the pop star a ‘hero’ for supporting her through her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Tay also proved she has no bad blood with ex Tom Hiddleton, whose fiancée Zawe Ashton attended the concert with Sophie.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

Ellie Goulding, Ruby Stokes and Bon Jovi were also spotted in the crowd, as well as Gracie Abrams who performed with Taylor on night 3 of the Eras Tour in London where they sang their collaboration ‘Us’, which features on Gracie’s latest album.

Taylor said their song was written one night when they were hanging out, drinking wine and talking about Ambrans life, adding: “And talking about your life became this song,” before she played guitar while Abrams played piano.

🚨| Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott running back to the VIP tent when "Style" starts playing at yesterday's show! #LondonTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/8q1i7FVaqP — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 24, 2024

Adorably, Travis’ brother Jason and his wife Kylie also attended the London shows, not once but twice!

The most VIP guests of them all however was Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who even joined Taylor backstage for a selfie. She captioned it: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Rachel Zegler, Liam Hemsworth, Jamie Dornan, Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher were also seen in the crowd, as well as Beth Mead, Talia Mar, Vivianne Miedema and author Holly Jackson.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.