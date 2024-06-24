Every Celeb Spotted At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In London Including Nicola Coughlan And Sophie Turner

24 June 2024, 17:49

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour attracts a star-studded crowd
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour attracts a star-studded crowd. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium was overflowing with VIPs, including Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan and, oh yeah, the actual Royal Family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is continuing her path of world domination on The Eras Tour and earlier in June she arrived in London, complete with the iconic three+ hour set list, support from boyfriend Travis Kelce – who actually performed with her on Sunday night – and of course a star-studded VIP tent.

Over the past week in London, A-list guests included Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant – who had an adorable message for Tay post-show – Cate Blanchett, Paul McCartney and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan who was seen dancing with with model Cara Delevingne and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

Phoebe-Waller Bridge and Andrew Scott were captured being absolutely every single one of us, running back to their spot as they heard the ‘Style’ intro just as they left the tent.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has the celebs flocking to the VIP tent
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has the celebs flocking to the VIP tent. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s British bestie Sophie Turner was also in the VIP tent, weeks after Sophie branded the pop star a ‘hero’ for supporting her through her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Tay also proved she has no bad blood with ex Tom Hiddleton, whose fiancée Zawe Ashton attended the concert with Sophie.

Ellie Goulding, Ruby Stokes and Bon Jovi were also spotted in the crowd, as well as Gracie Abrams who performed with Taylor on night 3 of the Eras Tour in London where they sang their collaboration ‘Us’, which features on Gracie’s latest album.

Taylor said their song was written one night when they were hanging out, drinking wine and talking about Ambrans life, adding: “And talking about your life became this song,” before she played guitar while Abrams played piano.

Adorably, Travis’ brother Jason and his wife Kylie also attended the London shows, not once but twice!

The most VIP guests of them all however was Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who even joined Taylor backstage for a selfie. She captioned it: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Rachel Zegler, Liam Hemsworth, Jamie Dornan, Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher were also seen in the crowd, as well as Beth Mead, Talia Mar, Vivianne Miedema and author Holly Jackson.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Charli xcx Calls Out Her Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows

Charli xcx Calls Out Fans Over "Disturbing" Taylor Swift Chants At Her Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Taylor Swift Fans Slam Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live

Taylor Swift Fans Call Out Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Hot On Capital

Here's a look at Nicole before Love Island

Love Island's Nicole Samuel Before the Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island

Amy Hart threw shade at Joey Essex on 'Love Island Aftersun'

Love Island's Amy Hart Throws Shade At Joey Essex After Public Vote Dumping

Love Island

Fans work out why Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce on stage for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'

Taylor Swift Uses Travis Kelce Carrying Her On Stage To Send Fans A Message

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

TV & Film

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

Love Island

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained
Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

TV & Film

How much is Cressida's £10000 bribe worth in today's money? How rich is Penelope?

Bridgerton: How Much Is £10000 Worth Today And How Rich Is Penelope?

TV & Film

Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift 'Us' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Gracie Abrams And Taylor Swift's 'Us' Lyrics Explained

Tiffany Leighton joined Love Island alongside Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton Before & After Her Weightloss Transformation

Love Island

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Georgia Steel once again defends Harriett Blackmore from online trolls

Georgia Steel Calls Trolls 'Vile' And 'Disgusting' For Hating On Love Island's Harriett Blackmore

Love Island

Love Island's Matilda called Ronnie a 'one night stand' kind of guy

Love Island's Matilda Warns Harriett That Ronnie's A 'One Night Stand Guy'

Love Island

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Perrie released 'Tears' on the 21st of June 2024

Perrie Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her ‘Tears’ Lyrics

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All The Details On Freaky Friday 2 Starring Lindsay Lohan - Plot, Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch