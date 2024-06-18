Exclusive

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What She And Luke Wore For 'Nude' Mirror Scene

Nicola and Luke revealed what they wear during sex scenes. Picture: Global/Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

"We were like nudists by the end of the day", Nicola Coughlan quipped when chatting about filming the mirror scene with Luke Newton for Bridgerton season 3 part 2.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After season three's carriage scene caused such a stir we've all been on the edge of our seats waiting for the mirror scene in part two, which promised to be even more steamy.

Oh and Bridgerton did not disappoint, the mirror scene is about to be all anyone can talk about for a hot minute. So, naturally we had to talk to the stars of the scene and they indulged us by peeling back the sheets of that intimate scene.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton joined Jimmy Hill on The Capital Evening Show, where they admitted that ahead of the part two release, they've both had this scene 'in the back of their minds'.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan plays TV's 'It couple' right now. Picture: Getty

Conversation quickly turned to what they wore to film the scene, with Nicola saying, "I cannot describe how little clothes we were wearing".

Luke went on to say that he gave Nicola a "little flash" before they started rolling, he said: "I was just in a robe and I said to Nic, 'you need to see this because we'll waste a take because you'll just be laughing'."

He clarified he meant a flash of his "intimacy wear" which he said changes depending on the scene. But whatever he wore for the mirror scene was quite something as Nicola dubbed it "the panini".

"It was so wide, I kept calling it the panini," Nicola said before going on to say: "Mine was even less than his.

Nicola and Luke came into Capital's studios. Picture: Global

"Mine was literally just like a triangle, [that] covers the bare essentials."

Luke and Nicola explained how they developed a level of trust with one another before the scene and had lots of conversations about it in anticipation.

Nicola said: "Weirdly we were so nervous, and there was so much build up that by the end of the day we were like nudist. We were chilling, we were like, 'I actually feel great'."

They both agreed the experience was "very liberating" with Luke joking: "I feel like the crew should have done it in solidarity."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.