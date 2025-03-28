Taylor Swift's friend Lucy Dacus confirms she's the real 'Lucy' on TTPD

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department 'Lucy' revealed. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

So, TTPD is totally about Matty Healy...

Matty Healy's former friend Lucy Dacus has confirmed she's the Lucy in Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' title track.

To fans' surprise, last April, when Taylor dropped 'TTPD', many of the songs appeared to have been written about her short-lived romance with The 1975's Matty, despite fans expecting it to be all about her six year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Songs like 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)' and, of course, the title track have been linked to Matty.

While Taylor has never confirmed if these tracks were penned with The 1975's frontman in mind, we now have somewhat of a confirmation that the title track is about him from boygenuis' Lucy.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius with Taylot Swift and Jack Antonoff. Picture: Getty

In the album's second track, 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor sings: Sometimes, I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me/ But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen / Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be / 'Cause we're crazy

Speaking to People, Lucy of boygenius has confirmed she is the 'Lucy' that Taylor sings about, and that she was even asked for approval before she was added into the song.

"She actually texted me and asked for my approval," Lucy revealed. She went on to say it felt "weird" to hear her name on the record.

Lucy recalled: "Well, I pushed play on the album just like, 'Oh, this is so crazy,'. This is the first Taylor record to come out since meeting her, and listening to a friend's record feels so much different than a stranger's record.

"So I was like, 'This is really weird. This voice that I've heard basically what feels like my whole waking life saying my name.'"

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy shortly dated in 2023. Picture: Getty

The singer-songwriter is believed to have been close friends with Matty until their relationship soured following a spat on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2023.

Matty posted: "I told Lucy Dacus that "Boygenius" had inspired me and George [Daniel] to start a new band called "Girlr-----". I don’t really hear from her that often."

Lucy clapped back by posting: "You don't hear from me at all." Matty later deactivated his account.

