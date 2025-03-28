Taylor Swift's friend Lucy Dacus confirms she's the real 'Lucy' on TTPD

28 March 2025, 11:25 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 11:26

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department 'Lucy' revealed
Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department 'Lucy' revealed. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

So, TTPD is totally about Matty Healy...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matty Healy's former friend Lucy Dacus has confirmed she's the Lucy in Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' title track.

To fans' surprise, last April, when Taylor dropped 'TTPD', many of the songs appeared to have been written about her short-lived romance with The 1975's Matty, despite fans expecting it to be all about her six year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Songs like 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived', 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)' and, of course, the title track have been linked to Matty.

While Taylor has never confirmed if these tracks were penned with The 1975's frontman in mind, we now have somewhat of a confirmation that the title track is about him from boygenuis' Lucy.

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius with Taylot Swift and Jack Antonoff
Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius with Taylot Swift and Jack Antonoff. Picture: Getty

In the album's second track, 'The Tortured Poets Department', Taylor sings: Sometimes, I wonder if you're gonna screw this up with me/ But you told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen / Everyone we know understands why it's meant to be / 'Cause we're crazy

Speaking to People, Lucy of boygenius has confirmed she is the 'Lucy' that Taylor sings about, and that she was even asked for approval before she was added into the song.

"She actually texted me and asked for my approval," Lucy revealed. She went on to say it felt "weird" to hear her name on the record.

Lucy recalled: "Well, I pushed play on the album just like, 'Oh, this is so crazy,'. This is the first Taylor record to come out since meeting her, and listening to a friend's record feels so much different than a stranger's record.

"So I was like, 'This is really weird. This voice that I've heard basically what feels like my whole waking life saying my name.'"

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy shortly dated in 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy shortly dated in 2023. Picture: Getty

The singer-songwriter is believed to have been close friends with Matty until their relationship soured following a spat on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2023.

Matty posted: "I told Lucy Dacus that "Boygenius" had inspired me and George [Daniel] to start a new band called "Girlr-----". I don’t really hear from her that often."

Lucy clapped back by posting: "You don't hear from me at all." Matty later deactivated his account.

Is it giving 'tattooed golden retriever'?

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter snubbed by Academy of Country Music Awards despite Grammys win

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter shut out by Academy of Country Music Awards despite Grammys win

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance

Who is Matty Healy? All about Taylor Swift's ex boyfriend

Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after she called them out for "creepy behaviour"

Chappell Roan says people are "scared" of her after calling out creepy fan behaviour

Hot On Capital

The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained

What does Jamie's sandwich mean in Adolescence? Expert explains hidden meaning

TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber responds to hate with sweet comment

Hailey Bieber responds to hate with sweet comment

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

TV & Film

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

Are Billy and Awhina from MAFS Australia dating?

TV & Film

Are MAFS couple Jack and Tori still together?

Are Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia still together?

TV & Film

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

Why did Tori and Jack from MAFS Australia split?

TV & Film

Josh Peck explains why he didn't invite Drake Bell to his wedding

Josh Peck explains why he invited Dan Schneider but not Drake Bell to his wedding

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber fact file - Age, famous family, son, marriage to Justin Bieber & more

Justin Bieber shares precious moments with son Jack Blues Bieber

Justin Bieber shares precious moments with son Jack Blues Bieber

Stephen Graham hints at "developing another story" as follow up to Adolescence

Adolescence's Stephen Graham hints at 'follow up' to Netflix series

TV & Film

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

Studio Ghibli fans slam AI filter as Hayao Miyazaki's "disgusted" comments resurface

TV & Film

Adolescence season 2 shut down by co-creator Jack Thorne

Adolescence co-creator explains why season 2 will never happen

TV & Film

Selena Gomez 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'Ojos Tristes' mean? Selena Gomez's romantic 'Ojos Tristes' lyrics translated into English
Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets

How to get presale tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour

Zayn paid tribute to Liam Payne with a One Direction song

Zayn pays emotional tribute to Liam Payne on 10th anniversary of leaving One Direction

What is Clint Rice's net worth? Golf earnings and businesses revealed

MAFS Australia Clint Rice's net worth: His golf earnings and businesses revealed

TV & Film

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason why he left show

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals real reason he left the experiment

TV & Film

Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts

Chappell Roan makes history with first explicitly gay song to top the country charts

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch