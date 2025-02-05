Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce addresses Super Bowl proposal speculation

5 February 2025, 17:03

Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift motivates him to stay playing football
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift motivates him to stay playing football. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Travis Kelce has ruled out proposing to Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are no doubt the couple of the moment and, after it was confirmed we were getting another Super Bowl with Taylor in the crowd, there has been a lot of fan speculation about a possible proposal.

Last year, when Travis' team (the Kansas City Chiefs) won the Super Bowl, there were a lot of hopeful Swifties wondering if he proposed to her then. And now, a year later, Travis has shut down any hopes of a Super Bowl proposal in 2025 as well.

The 59th Super Bowl is kicking off this Sunday (February 9th) with the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles going head to head at arguably the biggest sporting event of the year. With Kendrick Lamar performing the iconic halftime show with special guest SZA, there's no doubt it's going to be an epic evening.

But, talking at the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans, Travis ruled out a Super Bowl proposal, even if the Chiefs win for the third time in a row.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Getty

Putting it very simply, he said: "A Super Bowl ring? Next question."

And when a second reporter tried to follow up, Travis replied: "Man, back-to-back? You guys are crazy."

It's obvious that any serious commitments that take place in Taylor and Travis' relationship will happen behind closed doors, as they should. But we can't deny how epic those proposal pictures would be.

At the end of the game that sealed the Chief's Super Bowl fate, Taylor took to the pitch to support her man and give him a well deserved kiss. As they celebrated, the stadium flooded with confetti and the moment looked like something straight out of a rom-com.

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills
Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Getty

While Travis stayed tight-lipped about proposal plans, he did reveal he has no plans to retire from American football anytime soon.

He added that his relationship with Taylor keeps him motivated to stay playing, adorably saying: "I better hold up my end of the bargain.

"If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure."

