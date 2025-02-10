Travis Kelce's heartbreaking reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl

10 February 2025, 11:11

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl
Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty / Instagram @nfl

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift being booed at the 2025 Super Bowl 'broke Travis Kelce's heart'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 59th Super Bowl did not go as predicted, with Travis Kelce's team - the Kansas City Chiefs - being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, shattering the Chiefs' two year win streak.

While us Swifties secretly hoped for another Chiefs win, it didn't happen and Travis was left to reunite with girlfriend Taylor Swift in her private suite, rather than on the pitch surrounded but red and yellow and confetti.

The loss alone was a lot for Travis to carry but while Taylor was seen laughing off - or shall we say, shaking it off - the boos that where thrown her way during the game, Travis seems to have held onto them with a much heavier heart.

Travis Kelce leaving the pitch after the 2025 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce leaving the pitch after the 2025 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

During the first quarter of the Super Bowl, Taylor was briefly shown on the big screen and the stadium erupted in loud boos from the Eagles fans.

It has been reported that Travis was aware of the boos and it "broke his heart". According to a source, via the Daily Mail, it made the NFL star feel "helpless".

They said: "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her and it broke his heart.

"He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this."

"After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year it just hasn’t been a good week for them. But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy," they added.

This comes after Travis revealed that his relationship with Taylor keeps him motivated to stay playing American Football.

At the Super Bowl's opening night event in New Orleans, he adorably said: "I better hold up my end of the bargain. If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure."

Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim watching the 2025 Super Bowl
Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim watching the 2025 Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

While it might not have been a week of trophies for Taylor and Travis, we're sure they'll remain on top and support each other through the wins and the losses.

Straight after the game, Travis was seen heading into Taylor's private suite at the stadium to be reunited with her where she was waiting, wearing her Grammys 'T' chain around her next as an ode to him.

