Teddy Swims 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy' Extended Tour - Tickets, Venue, Dates & More

Details on Teddy Swims 2025 tour. Picture: Claire Marie Vogel

Teddy Swims has announced new UK dates for his tour 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy', here are all the details you need.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On September 12th hit-maker Teddy Swims announced the continuation of his 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy' tour with an extensive run of arena shows throughout Europe and the United Kingdom in early 2025.

His tour is kicking off on February 11th in Germany, and includes stops in Oslo, Berlin, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Dublin on March 12th.

The news comes as Teddy dropped his latest single 'Bad Dreams' following the success of his 2x Platinum chart-conquering hit “Lose Control” from his debut album 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)'.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 20th at 9am BST.

Teddy Swims announces continuation of 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour'. Picture: Claire Marie Vogel

How to get tickets to Teddy Swims' 2025 tour:

Tickets for Teddy Swims' 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy' tour go on sale on Friday, September 20th at 9am BST. Get tickets here.

The fan presale went live on September 17th at 9am BST.

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 20 September at 9am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Teddy Swims 2025 UK/EU tour dates: