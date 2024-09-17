On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
17 September 2024, 16:18 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 16:20
Teddy Swims has announced new UK dates for his tour 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy', here are all the details you need.
On September 12th hit-maker Teddy Swims announced the continuation of his 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy' tour with an extensive run of arena shows throughout Europe and the United Kingdom in early 2025.
His tour is kicking off on February 11th in Germany, and includes stops in Oslo, Berlin, Paris, London and more before wrapping up in Dublin on March 12th.
The news comes as Teddy dropped his latest single 'Bad Dreams' following the success of his 2x Platinum chart-conquering hit “Lose Control” from his debut album 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)'.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 20th at 9am BST.
Tickets for Teddy Swims' 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy' tour go on sale on Friday, September 20th at 9am BST. Get tickets here.
The fan presale went live on September 17th at 9am BST.
Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 20 September at 9am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.