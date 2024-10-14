Exclusive

KSI addresses "onslaught" of criticism for his single 'Thick Of It'

KSI speaks to Capital. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

KSI spoke to Capital following the release of 'Thick Of It', his new song that is going viral online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're not chronically online then you might have missed the hate train that is being sent towards YouTuber and rapper KSI, aka JJ, following the release of his song 'Thick Of It' featuring Trippie Redd.

'Thick Of It' is a rap song which KSI wrote about his career come up, from making YouTube videos, to celebrity boxing matches, to his music career. Or as he puts it - From the screen to the ring, to the pеn, to the king / Where's my crown? That's my bling.

It's this particular part of the song which is being 'memed' by the internet with videos amassing millions of views, using KSI's work as the brunt of the joke.

While he's reacted to some of the viral content already he's now admitted that it is actually getting to him on an "emotional" level. Talking to Capital's Jimmy Hill he said the response "makes me put my head through a wall".

Read more: Tom Grennan opens up about the future of his career on the back of a tuk tuk

KSI performs his new song Thick of It with Trippie Redd. Picture: Getty

After fifteen years online, Jimmy asked KSI if he pays attention to opinions that are shared online about him and his work.

He replied: "I look at everything, I look at everything. Sometimes it gets to me, sometimes it doesn't. Recently, because of the onslaught I've been getting through my music, I think that's got to me because it's personal to me."

The rapper said that his music is "more emotional" to him than videos he makes, he said hate on his other content he finds it easier to move on from. For many it's become a joke to react negatively to 'Thick Of IT' but the way KSI speaks shows it means a lot more to him than that.

"Because music, you spend a lot of time, mind, body and soul into a piece of art, then you put that into the world then you've got people being like, 'AH TRASH, YOU SUCK. TURN THAT OFF. CRINGE' it kind of makes me put my head through a wall," he admitted.

KSI came into Capital HQ to talk about his new music. Picture: Global

Even KSI's friends who are a part of his YouTube group 'Sidemen' have been making digs about his new song and to add salt to an already burning wound, his brother Deji, who is also a YouTuber, made a whole video mocking it.

This comes as KSI has been announced to be a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent, on what kind of judge he's going to be he said: "Everyone thinks I'm gonna be an evil judge, [that] I'm gonna be a villain, I'm gonna press the red button as soon as they walk out.

"I might do that every now and again," he joked, adding that he's going to "have fun with it". "I'm going to be entertaining and we'll just see what happens," KSI concluded.

Watch KSI's full interview on Global Player.

Read more from Jimmy Hill's show here: