Exclusive

Tom Grennan opens up about the future of his career on the back of a tuk tuk

Tom Grennan tells Capital he's 'going for gold'. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

To celebrate the release of his new single 'Higher' we put Tom Grennan in a tuk tuk to see all of the London sights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Early on a Friday morning before he gave Jordan North a wet shave, Capital's Jimmy Hill took Tom Grennan around London on the back of a tuk tuk, or a 'rickshaw'.

Promoting his new single 'Higher', Tom said he feels like he's entering a new era of music. Explaining the "trajectory" that he's currently on he said: "This whole new period of music from being in the studio starting it to it now coming out, I'm just ready to go.

"I feel like I'm an athlete who has been training for the olympics and I've had shots at the title, I've had shots but I feel like I haven't fully got there.

Jimmy Hill took Tom Grennan around London on a tuk tuk. Picture: Global

"But now my stars are aligning and I've worked so hard to get where I am personally and career wise and I feel like this is my time now to go and get gold," he said.

2024 has been a big year for Tom as he got married! He told Jimmy it was the best day of his life, before revealing that he not only did a speech, he wrote his wife Danniella Carraturo a song.

Speaking about his extremely romantic gesture he said: "So I did a big speech and then I wrote a song, and I was like, 'do I sing this or do I not' and I did it and the whole place was in floods of tears."

Tom's last album 'What Ifs and Maybes' dropped in 2023 and his latest single 'Higher' is out now.

Watch Tom Grennan's full interview on Global Player.