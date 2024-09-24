Exclusive

Tom Grennan opens up about the future of his career on the back of a tuk tuk

24 September 2024, 17:18 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 20:10

Tom Grennan tells Capital he's 'going for gold'
Tom Grennan tells Capital he's 'going for gold'. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

To celebrate the release of his new single 'Higher' we put Tom Grennan in a tuk tuk to see all of the London sights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Early on a Friday morning before he gave Jordan North a wet shave, Capital's Jimmy Hill took Tom Grennan around London on the back of a tuk tuk, or a 'rickshaw'.

Promoting his new single 'Higher', Tom said he feels like he's entering a new era of music. Explaining the "trajectory" that he's currently on he said: "This whole new period of music from being in the studio starting it to it now coming out, I'm just ready to go.

"I feel like I'm an athlete who has been training for the olympics and I've had shots at the title, I've had shots but I feel like I haven't fully got there.

Jimmy Hill took Tom Grennan around London on a tuk tuk
Jimmy Hill took Tom Grennan around London on a tuk tuk. Picture: Global

"But now my stars are aligning and I've worked so hard to get where I am personally and career wise and I feel like this is my time now to go and get gold," he said.

2024 has been a big year for Tom as he got married! He told Jimmy it was the best day of his life, before revealing that he not only did a speech, he wrote his wife Danniella Carraturo a song.

Speaking about his extremely romantic gesture he said: "So I did a big speech and then I wrote a song, and I was like, 'do I sing this or do I not' and I did it and the whole place was in floods of tears."

Tom's last album 'What Ifs and Maybes' dropped in 2023 and his latest single 'Higher' is out now.

Watch Tom Grennan's full interview on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Artwork for Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel released

When Is The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot Coming Out? Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer

Harry Styles' brand Pleasing will be collaborating with Disney

Harry Styles' Pleasing Disney collab – Release date, prices and all the items

A look at MAFS Eve's transformation

MAFS UK's Eve before and after major bodybuilding transformation

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

TV & Film

Paul Brunson spoken about the future of Emma and Caspar's relationship

MAFS expert Paul Brunson appears to hint that Emma and Caspar are still together

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits