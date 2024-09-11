Sir Ian McKellen On His New Movie ‘The Critic’

11 September 2024, 20:15

Sir Ian McKellen reveals which prop he stole from the Lord Of The Rings set.

By Kathryn Knight

Ian McKellen caught up with Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show about his new movie 'The Critic'.

Legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen joined Jimmy Hill to discuss his new movie The Critic, and reflected on how things have changed on movie sets throughout his career.

As his character gets fired in the film – no spoilers here – Jimmy asked if Ian had ever been fired from a movie himself.

And he hilariously replied: “I don’t think I have. I’m a good boy, I’ve played the game.”

He did share however that, rarely, people have been asked to leave a film set if things aren’t going to plan.

Ian McKellen stars in The Critic
Ian McKellen stars in The Critic. Picture: Alamy

“You all know our job isn’t the easiest one to do and you’re using your emotions often in the company of people you don’t know very well.

“And however friendly they are, the tension can run high and if you’re not getting what is wanted of you it can make you very upset and then things can be said and behaviour can be not as good as it should be and someone might be asked to leave, but it happens very rarely.”

