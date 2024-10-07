Exclusive

Perrie recalls hilarious way she told fiancé Alex she loved him for the first time

7 October 2024, 20:00

Perrie recalls first time she told her fiancé she loved him
Perrie recalls first time she told her fiancé she loved him. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie recalled the first time she told her now-fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain she loved him, after she released 'You Go Your Way' inspired by their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After telling Capital's Jimmy Hill that 'You Go Your Way' is actually her "favourite" song on her upcoming solo album, Perrie Edwards recalled the hilarious way she told her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that she loved him for the first time... and it involves a frying pan.

"In my real life I can never say exactly what I mean... but I feel like in my music it's different," Perrie started. "I remember the first time I told Alex I loved him, I was on a night out with the [Little Mix] girls and they were gearing me up - and for some reason I had a pan, right?

"I had a frying pan because Alex told me he liked pancakes so I went out of my way to buy a pan, but we had promo. So I'm on a night out, with a frickin' frying pan thinking, 'I'm gonna make his dreams come true, I'm gonna make him pancakes in the morning'," she hilariously revealed.

Perrie recalled telling Alex she loved him for the first time
Perrie recalled telling Alex she loved him for the first time. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Forget About Us' singer went on: "I remember saying to the girls, 'I think I love him... but I think he loves me too' and the girls were like, 'Then just tell him'.

"They geared me up within an inch of life and I was raring to go," Perrie said before admitting that when it came to it she was "speechless".

She continued: "I couldn't find the words, I couldn't articulate myself, I was like panicking... my heartbeat was in my head. And I just went, 'I think I'm falling in love with you', so aggressively."

After finally getting it out she revealed that Alex said he was in love with her too.

Watch Perrie's full chat with Jimmy Hill on Global Player.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been together since 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

Perrie made their relationship public in 2017, a year after they'd met. Then in 2021 she and Alex got engaged and welcomed their son Axel.

Talking about her new single 'Your Own Way', Perrie said it takes her back to the start of her relationship with Alex because it was such a memorable moment.

This is because it's all about when Perrie was about to go on tour with Little Mix for Ariana Grande at the start of their relationship and she had told Alex they could 'go their own way' as she was nervous to ask him to wait for her.

But his reply was, "you go do your thing, and I go do my thing? Absolutely not! You're my girlfriend". Perrie said this was when she knew that they were 'official'.

Read more about Perrie here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Hannah has joined MAFS UK 2024

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, job, where she's from and more

TV & Film

Lacey blames producers for her mum and Nathan's awkward exchange

MAFS UK's Lacey blames producers for mum and Nathan's awkward exchange

TV & Film

Tommy Fury says 'the truth will come out'

Tommy Fury says Molly-Mae split truth will make 'the whole world regret' judgement of him

Capital Breakfast have made their own merch for GMSN

Capital Breakfast's Merch for Money

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real voice in a movie until now

Andrew Garfield says he's never used his real accent in a movie until We Live In Time

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits