Perrie recalls hilarious way she told fiancé Alex she loved him for the first time

Perrie recalls first time she told her fiancé she loved him. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie recalled the first time she told her now-fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain she loved him, after she released 'You Go Your Way' inspired by their relationship.

After telling Capital's Jimmy Hill that 'You Go Your Way' is actually her "favourite" song on her upcoming solo album, Perrie Edwards recalled the hilarious way she told her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that she loved him for the first time... and it involves a frying pan.

"In my real life I can never say exactly what I mean... but I feel like in my music it's different," Perrie started. "I remember the first time I told Alex I loved him, I was on a night out with the [Little Mix] girls and they were gearing me up - and for some reason I had a pan, right?

"I had a frying pan because Alex told me he liked pancakes so I went out of my way to buy a pan, but we had promo. So I'm on a night out, with a frickin' frying pan thinking, 'I'm gonna make his dreams come true, I'm gonna make him pancakes in the morning'," she hilariously revealed.

Perrie recalled telling Alex she loved him for the first time. Picture: Shutterstock

The 'Forget About Us' singer went on: "I remember saying to the girls, 'I think I love him... but I think he loves me too' and the girls were like, 'Then just tell him'.

"They geared me up within an inch of life and I was raring to go," Perrie said before admitting that when it came to it she was "speechless".

She continued: "I couldn't find the words, I couldn't articulate myself, I was like panicking... my heartbeat was in my head. And I just went, 'I think I'm falling in love with you', so aggressively."

After finally getting it out she revealed that Alex said he was in love with her too.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

Perrie made their relationship public in 2017, a year after they'd met. Then in 2021 she and Alex got engaged and welcomed their son Axel.

Talking about her new single 'Your Own Way', Perrie said it takes her back to the start of her relationship with Alex because it was such a memorable moment.

This is because it's all about when Perrie was about to go on tour with Little Mix for Ariana Grande at the start of their relationship and she had told Alex they could 'go their own way' as she was nervous to ask him to wait for her.

But his reply was, "you go do your thing, and I go do my thing? Absolutely not! You're my girlfriend". Perrie said this was when she knew that they were 'official'.

