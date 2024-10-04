Exclusive

Watch Perrie get grilled at Capital's Popstar Appraisal

Perrie's Popstar Appraisal

By Capital FM

As a good friend of Capital we invited Perrie into Capital HQ for a 'Popstar Appraisal'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anticipating the release of her third solo single 'You Go Your Way' we invited our good friend Perrie Edwards into Capital HQ to receive a personalised popstar appraisal.

Interrogated by Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Perrie was quizzed on skills like team work and musical ability.

During the chat she revealed Little Mix secrets, news about her upcoming music and Capital's Summertime Ball tea. At some points things got so intense, Perrie was brought to tears...

Don't miss out, catch all things Perrie on Global Player.

Read more about Perrie here: