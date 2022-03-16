Exclusive

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

By Capital FM

Aitch joined Capital Breakfast where he responded to the rumours surrounding himself and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Aitch joined Capital Breakfast where he spoke about his new track 'Baby' as well as his relationship with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The pair have been making headlines over the past month, amid rumours that they're dating and multiple loved-up looking videos together.

When asked how the relationship was going, Aitch cleared up their relationship status, explaining: "We're just having a good time."

Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Station owned

Aitch and Amelia have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks. Picture: Aitch/Instagram

“You might not see any dates on TikTok anymore, we're trying to keep things a bit more private."

Since rumours of their romance began, fans have resurfaced an old TikTok where the YouTube star jokingly explains why she wouldn’t date the rapper.

Roman, Siân & Sonny played the clip to Aitch, to which he had the best response: "How wrong was she?"

Following their chat about Amelia, Roman, Siân & Sonny decided to put the couple's relationship to the test, by giving them the gift of parenthood, in the form of a baby doll.

After naming her Rasputia, Aitch was tasked with rapping the doll a lullaby and then had to share a post to his Instagram stories introducing her to his followers.

Lastly, Roman asked the rapper to FaceTime Amelia so she could meet her new daughter.

Although she didn't pick up, the rapper sent a selfie with the caption: "We've got a kid."

We ship these two so much!

