Exclusive

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

16 March 2022, 11:33

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Aitch joined Capital Breakfast where he responded to the rumours surrounding himself and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Aitch joined Capital Breakfast where he spoke about his new track 'Baby' as well as his relationship with Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The pair have been making headlines over the past month, amid rumours that they're dating and multiple loved-up looking videos together.

Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Shares Glimpse Into Relationship With Aitch

When asked how the relationship was going, Aitch cleared up their relationship status, explaining: "We're just having a good time."

Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Station owned
Aitch and Amelia have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks
Aitch and Amelia have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks. Picture: Aitch/Instagram

“You might not see any dates on TikTok anymore, we're trying to keep things a bit more private."

Since rumours of their romance began, fans have resurfaced an old TikTok where the YouTube star jokingly explains why she wouldn’t date the rapper.

Roman, Siân & Sonny played the clip to Aitch, to which he had the best response: "How wrong was she?"

Following their chat about Amelia, Roman, Siân & Sonny decided to put the couple's relationship to the test, by giving them the gift of parenthood, in the form of a baby doll.

After naming her Rasputia, Aitch was tasked with rapping the doll a lullaby and then had to share a post to his Instagram stories introducing her to his followers.

Lastly, Roman asked the rapper to FaceTime Amelia so she could meet her new daughter.

Although she didn't pick up, the rapper sent a selfie with the caption: "We've got a kid."

We ship these two so much!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid with her parents Yolanda and Mohamed

Who Are Gigi Hadid’s Parents? Meet Mum Yolanda And Dad Mohamed

Could Instagram be bringing back the feature?

Instagram Rumoured To Launch 'See What Your Friends Have Liked' Feature

Bella Hadid pictured aged 13 (L) and in 2021 aged 25

Bella Hadid Fans Question Why She Was Allowed Surgery At 14

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her IVF treatment triggered 'early menopause and weight gain'

Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About IVF Struggles After Trying For A Baby With Travis Barker
Kylie Jenner talking about her postpartum experience

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Birth And Tells Fans 'Postpartum Has Not Been Easy'

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg received a hilarious message about Aitch from her driving instructor

Amelia Dimoldenberg Shares Hilarious Message From Driving Instructor Asking About Aitch Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star