Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Shares Glimpse Into Relationship With Aitch

15 March 2022, 10:57

Amelia Dimoldenberg shared an adorable TikTok with new boyfriend Aitch
Amelia Dimoldenberg shared an adorable TikTok with new boyfriend Aitch. Picture: Getty/@ameliadimz/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Amelia Dimoldenberg from Chicken Shop Date and new boyfriend Aitch are fans’ favourite couple ATM.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chicken Shop Date comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg and 'Baby' star Aitch confirmed their relationship last week following weeks of dating rumours and now they’re the talk of social media.

Just one day after the new couple went Instagram official, Amelia hopped on TikTok to share a sweet clip gushing about the ‘Rain’ rapper and the clip already has over 3million views in just 24 hours!

Amelia shared clips of her eating chicken nuggets with Aitch, as well candid glimpses of him going about his day-to-day with a TikTok sound over it, which said: “I’m convinced that I’m dating the hottest man alive and nobody can tell me otherwise.”

Aitch Calls Amelia Dimoldenberg ‘My Baby Girl’ And Says He’s ‘A Happy Man’ In Adorable Confession About Romance

Amelia Dimoldenberg gushed about Aitch in a new TikTok
Amelia Dimoldenberg gushed about Aitch in a new TikTok. Picture: @ameliadimz/TikTok

She simply captioned it: “Hottest prawn alive,” poking fun at an old TikTok in which she jokingly said about him: “Kinda looks like a prawn and I’m really not into seafood.”

Naturally, just like many of the couple’s other posts, the comments were filled with fans shipping their relationship amid people speculating about whether their new romance was a ‘publicity stunt’.

One fan commented on the TikTok: “This better be real cuz I love youse together [sic].”

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg first sparked dating rumours as the rapper shared mystery dates on TikTok
Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg first sparked dating rumours as the rapper shared mystery dates on TikTok. Picture: Aitch/TikTok

“I’m suing if this is a pr stunt,” wrote a second, while another commented; “YOU BETTER NOT BE JOKING!!!”

Even former Love Island 2021 finalist Chloe Burrows hopped in the comments to add: “OMG YOU’RE SO CUTE I CAN’T DEAL.”

This comes after the ‘Baby’ rapper - real name Harrison Armstrong - sent fans into meltdown after sharing snaps with his girlfriend and giving her his last name in the caption - calling her ‘Amelia Armstrong’.

