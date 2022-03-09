What Is Aitch's Real Name? And 6 Other Facts About The Rapper

Here is everything you need to know about British rapper Aitch, from the story behind his stage name to his age and details on his dating life.

Aitch has been making a name for himself across the UK and US for several years now – releasing bops from 'Taste (Make It Shake)' to 'Learning Curve'.

From his rumoured relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg to his impressive discography, fans want to find out more about the musician.

Read on to find out what Aitch's real name is as well as a slew of other facts about the young rapper...

What is Aitch's real name? Why is he called Aitch?

Aitch is the rapper's stage name – that actually has a link to his birth name.

The rapper's given name is Harrison James Armstrong, with Harrison serving as inspiration for the name that he releases music under.

'Aitch' was coined to signify the pronunciation of the letter 'H', the first letter of his first name.

How old is Aitch? Where is he from?

The 'Rain' musician is just 22 years old and hails from Manchester!

Aitch has been active in the music industry since 2015, meaning he's been in the game since he was pretty young!

Does Aitch have a girlfriend?

Aitch's love life has been getting a lot of traction recently since news broke that he's dating Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Rumours first began to whirr in February after the northern lad shared a slew of videos of mystery date nights to TikTok.

Before long it was revealed that the girl he had been seeing was none other than the famous host!

The pair were first linked in 2019 when the musician appeared on an episode of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia then interviewed Aitch again on The BRITS 2022 red carpet.

How did Aitch become famous?

Aitch first emerged onto the music scene in 2015 when a video of him rapping on YouTube started to gain traction.

He began releasing singles a couple years later, with his breakout track 'Straight Rhymez' making waves in 2018.

After the success of his first EP 'On Your Marks', his following tunes racked up massive numbers on Spotify and YouTube.

2022 has been a big year for Aitch so far, he collaborated with fellow rapper ArrDee on 'War' and is gearing up for the release of the hotly-anticipated 'Baby'.

