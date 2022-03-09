Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Gushes Over Aitch After ‘Confirming’ Relationship

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch are the new fan-fave couple!

Aitch and Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg have seemingly confirmed their relationship following weeks of rumours.

Just days after Aitch’s TikTok date with the 28-year-old YouTube star went viral, revealing she was the mystery girl in his date clips, Amelia has now gushed over the rapper in his new post.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Aitch mentioned his upcoming single, ‘Baby’, in the caption, writing: “Sat waiting for “BABY” to drop like …”

Amelia Dimoldenberg left a comment on Aitch's latest post. Picture: @aitch/Instagram

Although fans are just as excited to hear ‘Baby’ as Aitch is, everyone was drawn to one comment in particular; Amelia’s.

The comedian simply wrote: “Ooooooft,” alongside a heart-eye emoji - and fans were sent into meltdown.

Fans have been shipping the duo ever since their first dating rumours emerged, and judging by the comments, everyone is hopeful they are an item.

“This better be real if not I’m gonna cry,” commented one fan.

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg seemingly confirmed their relationship on TikTok. Picture: Aitch/TikTok

Fans are convinced Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg are dating. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

“Really hope they aren’t having us on,” added another.

Aitch himself even replied to Amelia’s comment with some smirking emojis, fuelling speculation of their relationship.

Neither of the stars have confirmed if they’re an item, but following their loved-up posts, fans are really hoping they are!

