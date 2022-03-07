Aitch And Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Seemingly Confirm Relationship After Weeks Of Dating Rumours

By Capital FM

Aitch appears to have confirmed those dating rumours surrounding his relationship with Chicken Shop Date comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Aitch has seemingly confirmed he’s dating Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg following weeks of rumours.

The ‘Buss Down’ rapper - real name Harrison Armstrong - first sparked dating rumours with Amelia after sharing a string of dates on TikTok with glimpses of a girl who fans thought was the YouTube star.

After hundreds of comments from fans dying to know if he was, in fact, dating Amelia, Aitch took to TikTok to reveal it was the 28-year-old he had been going on dates with.

In the new clip, Aitch and Amelia appear to be having the best time on their date where they go bowling and take shots together.

Aitch appears to have confirmed his romance with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Aitch/TikTok

Aitch seemingly confirmed his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Alamy

At the end of the TikTok, the rapper even plants a kiss on Amelia’s cheek, sparking even more comments from fans who are fully in support of the new couple.

“OH MY GOD MY LIFE IS COMPLETE,” wrote on fan.

“It is unnatural how invested in this I am,” penned another.

Amelia went on to share a photo of them both at the bowling place to her Instagram Stories, fuelling rumours of their romance.

Are Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg dating? Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

Amelia Dimoldenberg fuelled Aitch dating rumours after sharing a photo of them on their date. Picture: Alamy

However, Aitch is set to release his new song ‘Baby’ soon, which he’s been teasing for weeks, and some fans have speculated whether his date nights with Amelia are just promotion for the new love song.

“Better not be for publicity,” said one fan, while another wrote: “U better not be playin [sic].”

Aitch and Amelia are yet to confirm whether they are boyfriend and girlfriend, but it’s fair to say fans are super invested!

