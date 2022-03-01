Is Aitch Dating Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg?

1 March 2022, 17:38 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 17:40

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Aitch has sparked rumours that he’s dating Amelia Dimoldenberg following a series of date night glimpses on TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A lot of TikTok’ers are convinced love could be in the air for rapper Aitch and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg!

Rumours first began of their speculated relationship after the ‘Buss Down’ rapper started sharing glimpses of his mystery date nights on TikTok.

TikTok Extends Its Maximum Video Length To 10 Minutes

The first clip he posted was shared a week ago and was captioned: “Went on a date, this is how it went, should I ask for a second date???” followed by short clips and a narration of the outing.

Although his date didn’t make a full appearance, fans noticed some glimpses of a girl who drew resemblances to Amelia in the video.

Aitch has sparked rumours he's dating Amelia Dimoldenberg
Aitch has sparked rumours he's dating Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Alamy

The Manchester-born star went on to share a TikTok of his second date with the mystery girl, telling his followers: “You already know I had to go on a 2nd date cause we enjoyed the first.”

Slightly more glimpses were seen of his date - who fans are now convinced is Amelia, with claims she was spotted wearing the same outfit on her Instagram page.

Not to mention, both TikToks were filled with comments about the host, with one writing: “THIS IS LITERALLY AMELIA SHES WEARING THE SAME TOP ON HER IG.”

“It’s Amelia. Same top. Same bag. Same hair length. Same nails. It’s her,” speculated another.

Fans are convinced Amelia Dimoldenberg appears on Aitch's date TikToks
Fans are convinced Amelia Dimoldenberg appears on Aitch's date TikToks. Picture: Alamy
Aicth previously appeared as a guest on Amelia's Chicken Shop Date series
Aicth previously appeared as a guest on Amelia's Chicken Shop Date series. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

People are clearly shipping the pair as another chimed in: “IF THIS AINT AMELIA I DONT WANNA KNOW.”

Aitch previously appeared as a guest on Amelia’s web series Chicken Shop Date, where she hilariously interviews guests in the music industry including big names like Dave, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and more - and their friendship has lived on through social media interactions.

But are they a couple IRL? Neither have confirmed their relationship status ATM but it’s safe to say fans would be here for it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How many episodes are left of Pam & Tommy?

How Many Episodes Are There Of Pam & Tommy?

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Dating History From Kim Kardashian To Chaney Jones

Vanessa Hudgens praised Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Is Just As Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo As The Rest Of Us

Keep on top of your mental health whilst keeping online

How To Maintain Your Mental Health Amid The 24-Hour News Cycle

Kim Kardashian seemingly quoted an Ariana Grande lyric as her Instagram caption

Kim Kardashian Fans React After She Uses Ariana Grande Lyric As Instagram Caption

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his gigs in Ukraine and Russia

Louis Tomlinson Cancels Concerts In Ukraine And Russia Amid ‘Needless War’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star