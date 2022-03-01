Is Aitch Dating Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg?

By Capital FM

Aitch has sparked rumours that he’s dating Amelia Dimoldenberg following a series of date night glimpses on TikTok.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A lot of TikTok’ers are convinced love could be in the air for rapper Aitch and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg!

Rumours first began of their speculated relationship after the ‘Buss Down’ rapper started sharing glimpses of his mystery date nights on TikTok.

TikTok Extends Its Maximum Video Length To 10 Minutes

The first clip he posted was shared a week ago and was captioned: “Went on a date, this is how it went, should I ask for a second date???” followed by short clips and a narration of the outing.

Although his date didn’t make a full appearance, fans noticed some glimpses of a girl who drew resemblances to Amelia in the video.

Aitch has sparked rumours he's dating Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Alamy

The Manchester-born star went on to share a TikTok of his second date with the mystery girl, telling his followers: “You already know I had to go on a 2nd date cause we enjoyed the first.”

Slightly more glimpses were seen of his date - who fans are now convinced is Amelia, with claims she was spotted wearing the same outfit on her Instagram page.

Not to mention, both TikToks were filled with comments about the host, with one writing: “THIS IS LITERALLY AMELIA SHES WEARING THE SAME TOP ON HER IG.”

“It’s Amelia. Same top. Same bag. Same hair length. Same nails. It’s her,” speculated another.

Fans are convinced Amelia Dimoldenberg appears on Aitch's date TikToks. Picture: Alamy

Aicth previously appeared as a guest on Amelia's Chicken Shop Date series. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

People are clearly shipping the pair as another chimed in: “IF THIS AINT AMELIA I DONT WANNA KNOW.”

Aitch previously appeared as a guest on Amelia’s web series Chicken Shop Date, where she hilariously interviews guests in the music industry including big names like Dave, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and more - and their friendship has lived on through social media interactions.

But are they a couple IRL? Neither have confirmed their relationship status ATM but it’s safe to say fans would be here for it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital