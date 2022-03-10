Aitch Raps About Relationship In New Song ‘Baby’ & Fans Think It’s About Amelia Dimoldenberg

Aitch's new song 'Baby' has fans thinking it's about girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenbeg. Picture: Getty

Aitch raps about a relationship in ‘Baby’, whether it’s girlfriend Amelia Dimoldebeg he’s singing about in the lyrics remains to be revealed.

Aitch has jumped on the iconic ‘Rock Wit U’ by Ashanti in his latest single and fans are already predicting it’s ‘defo [sic] about Amelia (Dimoldenberg)’.

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia and rapper Aitch confirmed they were dating last week after weeks of rumours on TikTok they’d been going on secret dates.

And now, after releasing new song ‘Baby’, in which he samples Ashanti, fans reckon it’s about his romance with the YouTuber as the lyrics are all about having a relationship whilst grafting in his career.

Aitch has dropped 'Baby'. Picture: Aitch/Instagram

Aitch and Amelia on her show Chicken Shop Date. Picture: YouTube

Aitch raps in one verse: ‘I’m just trying to live my life / I can’t even leave without her giving me the eyes / babe it ain’t my fault / gotta focus on what’s mine / take it easy, give me time’

Aitch has been teasing the song on Instagram and TikTok in the run-up to its release, and after posting a video of him behind the wheel of his car as he rapped along, one fan commented: “deffo bout Amelia.”

“Is Amelia videoing this?” Another asked, as a third wrote: “I swear if Amelia isn’t in the video!”

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg confirmed their relationship. Picture: Aitch/Instagram

In the music video teaser Aitch’s followers also wondered whether it’s Amelia who he opens the door to.

After he and Amelia told fans they were dating, some wondered whether their date nights were part of a PR stunt to promote his new single.

However, they seem to be the real deal in loved-up selfies from their bowling date, even posing for adorable photos together.

