Aitch Raps About Relationship In New Song ‘Baby’ & Fans Think It’s About Amelia Dimoldenberg

10 March 2022, 19:00

Aitch's new song 'Baby' has fans thinking it's about girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenbeg
Aitch's new song 'Baby' has fans thinking it's about girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenbeg. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Aitch raps about a relationship in ‘Baby’, whether it’s girlfriend Amelia Dimoldebeg he’s singing about in the lyrics remains to be revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aitch has jumped on the iconic ‘Rock Wit U’ by Ashanti in his latest single and fans are already predicting it’s ‘defo [sic] about Amelia (Dimoldenberg)’.

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia and rapper Aitch confirmed they were dating last week after weeks of rumours on TikTok they’d been going on secret dates.

Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Gushes Over Aitch After ‘Confirming’ Relationship

And now, after releasing new song ‘Baby’, in which he samples Ashanti, fans reckon it’s about his romance with the YouTuber as the lyrics are all about having a relationship whilst grafting in his career.

Aitch has dropped 'Baby'
Aitch has dropped 'Baby'. Picture: Aitch/Instagram
Aitch and Amelia on her show Chicken Shop Date
Aitch and Amelia on her show Chicken Shop Date. Picture: YouTube

Aitch raps in one verse: ‘I’m just trying to live my life / I can’t even leave without her giving me the eyes / babe it ain’t my fault / gotta focus on what’s mine / take it easy, give me time’

Aitch has been teasing the song on Instagram and TikTok in the run-up to its release, and after posting a video of him behind the wheel of his car as he rapped along, one fan commented: “deffo bout Amelia.”

“Is Amelia videoing this?” Another asked, as a third wrote: “I swear if Amelia isn’t in the video!”

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg confirmed their relationship
Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg confirmed their relationship. Picture: Aitch/Instagram

In the music video teaser Aitch’s followers also wondered whether it’s Amelia who he opens the door to.

After he and Amelia told fans they were dating, some wondered whether their date nights were part of a PR stunt to promote his new single.

However, they seem to be the real deal in loved-up selfies from their bowling date, even posing for adorable photos together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Hailey Bieber is the biggest Justin Bieber fan

Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Biggest Fan At His 'Justice' World Tour

All of Jade Thirlwall's solo ventures

Here’s Everything Jade Thirlwall Is Doing In 2022

Simone Ashley from Bridgerton season 2 opened up about her struggles wearing the corset

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Admits Wearing The Corset On-Set Made Her Sick

Where you've seen Rob from The Weekend Away before

Here’s Why The Weekend Away’s Rob Is So Familiar & Where You've Seen Him Before

Jonathan Bailey felt he had to hide his sexuality

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for agreeing with Kim over her 'work harder' ethic

Kourtney Kardashian Saying Work ‘Isn’t A Priority’ Resurfaces After Agreeing With Kim On ‘Work Harder’ Ethic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star