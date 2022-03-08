Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg Jokingly Explains Why She Wouldn’t Date Aitch In Resurfaced TikTok

Amelia Dimoldenberg jokes about the artists who appeared on Chicken Shop Dates, including Aitch, in the TikTok. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram/TikTok

A TikTok from two years ago has gone viral again in which Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg jokes that she wouldn’t date Aitch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aitch and Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg appear to have confirmed their relationship and fans couldn’t be more obsessed!

Amid their romance, fans have resurfaced an old TikTok where the YouTube star jokingly explains why she wouldn’t date the rapper - and it has reignited everyone’s love for Amelia’s online personality.

Amelia’s Chicken Shop Date series grew popular on YouTube following her comedic alter ego as she goes on dates with artists - one of which was Aitch back in 2019.

Aitch And Chicken Shop Date Host Amelia Dimoldenberg's Dating Timeline

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch have seemingly confirmed their relationship. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

The following year, the 28-year-old comedian took to TikTok to share a hilarious clip titled ‘run down of my exes’, where she jokingly gave a brief explanation of the artists who joined her on her Chicken Shop Dates.

Of Aitch, she says: “Bit too young for me, also definitely chatting to other girls.

“Kinda looks like a prawn and I’m really not into seafood,” she jokingly added, “also look like we could be related so it’s a bit weird.”

Fans have been resurfacing the clip and making jokes, but nonetheless are still so here for the new couple.

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Aitch appear to be dating according to the rapper's TikToks. Picture: Aitch/TikTok

Rumours of their relationship first started swirling after the ‘Buss Down’ rapper shared a series of dates on TikTok with a mystery girl before revealing it was, in fact, Amelia.

She has even since shared an adorable snap of the pair together to her Instagram Stories, where she simply captioned it with a heart emoji and a prawn emoji - seemingly poking fun at her previous joke.

Aitch and Amelia are yet to confirm that they are officially BF and GF but that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping them!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital