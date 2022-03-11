Aitch Calls Amelia Dimoldenberg ‘My Baby Girl’ And Says He’s ‘A Happy Man’ In Adorable Confession About Romance

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg dating is the best thing to happen to 2022.

Aitch was quizzed by rapper and YouTuber Chunkz about his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg and he only had the cutest words about his new girlfriend.

The ‘Baby’ singer and the Chicken Shop Date host confirmed they were dating last week after weeks of rumours they were secretly meeting up for dates.

And on an Instagram Live with Chunkz this week, Aitch looked like a man in love as he was grilled on his new girlfriend.

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg went public after their bowling date. Picture: Aitch/Instagram

After Chunkz asked about his love life, Aitch responded: “Oh me and my babes? You get me bro, I’m a happy man these days that’s all I’m saying.”

After the live stream momentarily froze Chunkz asked: “So, you got a girl now?”

“Yeh that’s my baby girl, man. Stop bringing my girl into it Chunkz,” Aitch replied.

Chunkz hilariously shut down the questions, saying: “I didn’t do that!”

Aitch and Chunkz are close friends. Picture: Getty

Aitch called Amelia Dimoldenberg 'my baby girl'. Picture: Getty

Excuse us while we try and get over Aitch calling Amelia ‘my baby girl’.

Aitch and Amelia are thought to have been dating for around a month, after fans pieced together the mystery woman he made TikTok’s with during their first two dates.

His loyal followers quickly worked out it was Amelia and a few days later they confirmed they are in fact together.

While they’ve spoken openly about their relationship in interviews, some fans fear it’s a PR move for his new song ‘Baby’.

