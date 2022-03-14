Aitch Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg & Shares Adorable Nickname

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg have gone Instagram official after confirming their relationship. Picture: Getty/@aitch/Instagram

By Capital FM

Aitch and Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg have taken the next step in their relationship after confirming their romance online.

Aitch and Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg are fans’ favourite couple ATM and their new Instagram pictures prove why!

Just days after confirming their relationship, the ‘Buss Down’ rapper made sure to let everyone know just how much he’s in awe of his new bae with some loved-up snaps and an even more adorable caption.

Aitch Calls Amelia Dimoldenberg ‘My Baby Girl’ And Says He’s ‘A Happy Man’ In Adorable Confession About Romance

The ‘Baby’ singer shared some pictures with Amelia, which appeared to be behind-the-scenes shots from his new music video - a song fans have been speculating was written about his girlfriend.

In one of the photos, Aitch can be seen putting his arm around the 28-year-old comedian, while in another he dresses her with a super glitzy necklace.

Aitch appears to have confirmed his romance with Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: @aitch/Instagram

Aitch gifted girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg with jewellery in their new snap. Picture: @aitch/Instagram

If that wasn’t adorable enough, the 22-year-old sent fans into meltdown over his caption, where he added his last name to Amelia's.

“Amelia Armstrong,” wrote Aitch, alongside a ring and heart-eye emoji.

The rapper’s post - real name Harrison Armstrong - has reached almost 1million likes in 48 hours and the comments are full of his followers and friends shipping the new couple.

Aitch and Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg are dating. Picture: @ameliadimz/Instagram

Amelia even took to the comments herself, jokingly penning: “Steady on with that caption Harrison,” alongside heart emojis.

This comes after the couple took to Instagram Live over the weekend, where they spoke about wearing matching outfits later that evening to the Top Boy premiere.

They also dropped the L-bomb in the conversation and it’s safe to say fans couldn’t get enough!

