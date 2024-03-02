RAYE Makes History With Six BRIT Awards In 2024

2 March 2024, 23:16

RAYE won big at the BRIT Awards 2024
RAYE won big at the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

RAYE cleared up at The BRIT Awards 2024, taking home six awards and making history in the process.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards 2024 was all about RAYE, whose night started with Song of the Year supported by Capital, Songwriter of the Year, R&B Act, Pop Act and Best New Artist before she’d even showed off her discography in her incredible performance; a medley of songs including ‘Ice Cream Man’, an acoustic version of ‘Prada’ and ‘Escapism’.

She went on to win Artist of the Year, by which point she was clearly speechless as she pointed into the camera and mimed: “Are you kidding me?”

And moments later she was presented Album of the Year with Mastercard, giving her a title for the record books for winning the most BRIT awards in a single year.

She said in her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year: “There are so many incredible artists here tonight so this is especially overwhelming. Man, what is happening? What the hell is happening? Shout out Croydon, south London!

RAYE brought her grandma on stage at The BRITs 2024
RAYE brought her grandma on stage at The BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

“What! Shout out my team, my sisters, my best friend Carly, I love you so much. This is unfair. This is wild! Someone take this mic off me I’ve just had my first drink someone take it off my hands.”

Luckily Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who presented the award, was on hand to assist RAYE as she dashed off the stage in shock.

Host Maya Jama had a catch up with the woman of the hour later on in the night, telling her “I’m so proud of you” as the stars have been pals since they were young.

RAYE made history at the BRITs
RAYE made history at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

They also shouted out The BRIT School, where RAYE attended. She credited one of her teachers, sweetly saying to the camera: “Mr Warden, I love you!”

The success streak went on when she won Album of the Year, tearily accepting the award with her grandmother Agatha on stage by her side.

RAYE makes history at The BRIT Awards 2024

“You don’t understand what this means to me,” she said before thanking all her team and supporters.

“My grandma is awake til 3am praying for me and my sisters.”

“I want to thank all the writers who are part of this, I’m ugly crying on national television. I’m so proud of this album I’m in love with music all I ever wanted to be was an artist and now I’m an artist with Album of the Year.”

Which BRIT Awards did RAYE win?

At the BRITs 2024, RAYE won the following:

  • Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital
  • R&B Act
  • Artist of the Year
  • Best New Artist
  • Mastercard Album of the Year
  • Songwriter of the Year

