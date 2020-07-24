Taylor Swift Sings About Buying Ex Joe Jonas A Gift For His Baby With Sophie Turner In New Song ‘Invisible String’

24 July 2020, 16:22

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated in 2008
Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated in 2008. Picture: Getty / PA

Taylor Swift fans have been decoding every one of her new songs on ‘Folklore’, and ‘Invisible String’ seems to hold an adorable reference to ex Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are about to become parents to their first baby, and Taylor Swift appears to have just given her ex-boyfriend an adorable reference on her new song ‘Invisible String’ from her new album ‘Folklore’.

Taylor Swift Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Folklore’ Merchandise & That Cardigan

‘Invisible String’, like ‘Cardigan’, seems to detail her love for boyfriend of four years Joe Alwyn and how her heartbreak led her to him, but it also proves she’s on good terms with Jonas Brothers star Joe, who she dated as a teenager.

Taylor Swift appears to have given Joe Jonas' baby a reference on 'Invisible String'
Taylor Swift appears to have given Joe Jonas' baby a reference on 'Invisible String'. Picture: Getty

The heart-warming lyrics include:

Cold was the steel of my axe to grind

For the boys who broke my heart

Now I send their babies presents

Taylor famously admitted last year she regrets ‘blasting’ Joe on The Ellen Show, after revealing on the TV show at 18 years old he dumped her over a 27-second phonemail.

Asked by the show’s host on her most rebellious moment, Taylor said: “Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much.”

Taylor added: “I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.

Taylor Swift's 'Invisible String' is about the ties that brought her to Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift's 'Invisible String' is about the ties that brought her to Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

In another chorus on ‘Invisible String’, Taylor reminisces on her three-year anniversary trip to the Lake District with Joe:

Bold was the waitress on our three-year trip

Getting lunch down by the Lakes

She said I looked like an American singer

Before dropping the surprise album, Taylor explained the EP “started with visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity” and one of those images was “a single thread that, for better or worse, ties you to your fate.”

Fans are already loving the album, leaving it on repeat since it dropped on 24 July.

