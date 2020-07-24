On Air Now
24 July 2020, 16:22
Taylor Swift fans have been decoding every one of her new songs on ‘Folklore’, and ‘Invisible String’ seems to hold an adorable reference to ex Joe Jonas.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are about to become parents to their first baby, and Taylor Swift appears to have just given her ex-boyfriend an adorable reference on her new song ‘Invisible String’ from her new album ‘Folklore’.
‘Invisible String’, like ‘Cardigan’, seems to detail her love for boyfriend of four years Joe Alwyn and how her heartbreak led her to him, but it also proves she’s on good terms with Jonas Brothers star Joe, who she dated as a teenager.
The heart-warming lyrics include:
Cold was the steel of my axe to grind
For the boys who broke my heart
Now I send their babies presents
Taylor famously admitted last year she regrets ‘blasting’ Joe on The Ellen Show, after revealing on the TV show at 18 years old he dumped her over a 27-second phonemail.
Asked by the show’s host on her most rebellious moment, Taylor said: “Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much.”
Taylor added: “I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.
In another chorus on ‘Invisible String’, Taylor reminisces on her three-year anniversary trip to the Lake District with Joe:
Bold was the waitress on our three-year trip
Getting lunch down by the Lakes
She said I looked like an American singer
Before dropping the surprise album, Taylor explained the EP “started with visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity” and one of those images was “a single thread that, for better or worse, ties you to your fate.”
Fans are already loving the album, leaving it on repeat since it dropped on 24 July.
