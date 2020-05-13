Pregnant Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Baby Details: From Summer Due Date To The Sex Of Their First Child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first baby, but when is their first child due, and do the couple know if it’s a boy or a girl?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ baby news was first reported in February 2020, when it was claimed Game of Thrones actress Sophie is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The 24-year-old and her Jonas Brothers star husband Joe, 30, are yet to publicly confirm their exciting news but they’ve been pictured strolling hand in hand in LA with Sophie’s blossoming baby bump in full view.

While fans await the couple to address their baby news, let’s take a look at the details so far – from Sophie’s due date, to the sex of their little one.

When is Sophie Turner’s due date?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are yet to confirm their pregnancy news. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

When Sophie’s pregnancy was first reported in February this year, it was claimed she is four months along, meaning her due date will fall some time in the summer of 2020, possibly during July.

Us Weekly claimed a source told them at the time: “Sophie’s due in the middle of summer.”

What is the sex of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ baby?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted shopping for baby boy clothes. Picture: Getty

As the mum and dad-to-be are yet to address the news of their pregnancy, the sex of their baby remains under wraps.

However, when the couple were pictured shopping for baby clothes at the start of March they apparently were focused on boys’ clothing.

A source told E! News: “Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was.

The source added: “It seemed like they were only interested in male items.” The couple didn’t leave the shop with any purchases, but were “very nice” to the staff in store.

“They both were very nice and Sophie was wearing baggy clothing, so no bump was showing. They didn’t mention anything about the pregnancy but did seem like they were shopping for a boy,” the source added.

What have pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas said about their baby news?

The actress and the pop star are yet to address the pregnancy, but when they posted the same black and white photo of Joe kissing Sophie on the head on 4 February, fans took Sophie’s caption as a baby confirmation.

“Happiness begins with you, Bub,” she wrote.

Hundreds of her followers commented to question whether she was referring to their baby, however others rushed to defend the couple, insisting Sophie has always called Joe “Bub”.

