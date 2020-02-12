Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting! Picture: GETTY

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.

Sophie Turner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

The 23-year-old, who married the Jonas Brothers star in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas last year, is yet to confirm the news.

A source told Just Jared: “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Another added: “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the red carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Sophie and Joe were introduced through mutual friends in November 2016.

The Game of Thrones actress then confirmed their relationship in January 2017 when she shared a photograph of her beau on Instagram.

Shortly after, the pair announced they were engaged in a sweet post which Joe simply captioned: "She said yes."

The pair then married in a 'secret' service in Vegas, straight after the Billboard Music Awards, in front of a handful of close friends.

However, the couple later found out that Diplo had live-streamed the whole thing.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable and Sophie has even appeared in Jonas Brothers music videos, along with her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Although they keep tight-lipped about their relationship in the press, they often share loved-up selfies on Instagram and look happier than ever.

We're so excited about their happy news!

