Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding: Priyanka Chopra Shares What Really Happened At Vegas Nuptials

Priyanka Chopra revealed what went down at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone when they married spontaneously in Vegas on May 1st, and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra has now revealed what really went down.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are apparently planning a stunning Parisian wedding later this summer, but that didn’t stop the couple from throwing an extravagant, star-studded celebration while they were in Las Vegas at the start of May.

After attending the Billboard Music Awards, the carefree couple handed out invites to their friends and fellow celebrities they’d met at the event, asking them to witness their surprise wedding.

Discussing what really went down at the surprise occasion, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe’s brother Nick Jonas revealed the newlyweds’ Vegas nuptials were totally on brand for the couple.

Speaking to Access, the actress said: “It’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. That is Jophie! It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got.”

Priyanka said she and the rest of the family encouraged a number of fellow celebs to join them at the ceremony, saying: “We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.”

After arriving in a huge pink hummer, the couple were joined by celebrity guests including Diplo and Khalid, with Diplo filming the entire thing on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka also confirmed the couple will be having an even bigger ceremony at a later date.

