Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding: Priyanka Chopra Shares What Really Happened At Vegas Nuptials

9 May 2019, 11:14

Priyanka Chopra revealed what went down at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding
Priyanka Chopra revealed what went down at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone when they married spontaneously in Vegas on May 1st, and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra has now revealed what really went down.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are apparently planning a stunning Parisian wedding later this summer, but that didn’t stop the couple from throwing an extravagant, star-studded celebration while they were in Las Vegas at the start of May.

After attending the Billboard Music Awards, the carefree couple handed out invites to their friends and fellow celebrities they’d met at the event, asking them to witness their surprise wedding.

'Jonas Sisters' Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Stole The Show At The 2019 Met Gala

Discussing what really went down at the surprise occasion, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe’s brother Nick Jonas revealed the newlyweds’ Vegas nuptials were totally on brand for the couple.

Speaking to Access, the actress said: “It’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. That is Jophie! It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got.”

Priyanka said she and the rest of the family encouraged a number of fellow celebs to join them at the ceremony, saying: “We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.”

After arriving in a huge pink hummer, the couple were joined by celebrity guests including Diplo and Khalid, with Diplo filming the entire thing on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka also confirmed the couple will be having an even bigger ceremony at a later date.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  5. 5
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  7. 7
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  8. 8
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  9. 9
    Let Nature Sing
    The RSPB
    itunes
  10. 10
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  12. 12
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  13. 13
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  14. 14
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  16. 16
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  18. 18
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  19. 19
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  21. 21
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  22. 22
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  23. 23
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  28. 28
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  29. 29
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  33. 33
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Homicide (feat. Eminem)
    Logic
    itunes
  37. 37
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  38. 38
    Medellin
    Maluma, Madonna
    itunes
  39. 39
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are rumoured to be working on a song together

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Dropping New Song 'I Don't Care' On Friday

Justin Bieber

Zara McDermott wants to clear a few things up about 'romance' with Olly Murs

Love Island's Zara McDermott Worries Olly Murs Relationship Rumours Will Stop Her Finding 'Mr. Right'

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic Instagram caption

Is Miley Cyrus Pregnant After Posting This Cryptic Instagram Clue?

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes stars in new Calvin Klein campaign

Shawn Mendes Strips Off To Briefs For New Calvin Klein Advert

Shawn Mendes

Megan Barton Hanson's advice for getting chosen by Love Island producers

Megan Barton Hanson: How To Win Over Love Island Producers & Get Into The 2019 Villa

TV & Film