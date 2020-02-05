WATCH: Nick Jonas Calls Out Brothers, Joe & Kevin, For Not Checking His Teeth For Spinach

Nick Jonas called out his Jonas Brothers bandmates, after Kevin admitted he and Joe did a "teeth check" prior to their GRAMMYs performance, leaving Nick with spinach in his mouth.

Jonas Brothers' performance at the 2020 GRAMMYs took the world by storm, thanks to their incredible vocals, amazing outfits and - most importantly - Nick Jonas' teeth.

Twitter was left shook when they saw he was performing for millions with spinach in his teeth, but it turns out that his brothers; Joe and Kevin, could have helped prevent it.

Jonas Brothers performed 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' at the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'Jealous' singer initially said "It's not really [Joe and Kevin's] responsibility" to check his teeth for food residue.

But, eventually, Kevin confessed that prior to their GRAMMYs performance, he and Joe checked each other's teeth for crumbs.

Who let @nickjonas on stage at the GRAMMYs with food in his teeth? Someone’s getting fired tonight pic.twitter.com/HM6J7d3Z1H — K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020

It seems Kevin had never mentioned this to either of his brothers before, as Joe panicked and questioned why he'd thrown him under the bus, before Nick hilariously interrupted and jokingly said "Enough about you not checking my teeth...

"You can be having the best year of your career, performing at the GRAMMYs as a nominee, and still have spinach in your teeth."

As the trio performed 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' and a snippet of their upcoming single 'Five More Minutes', fans quickly spotted the green in Nick's teeth.

It seems that the 'Sucker' singer's mentions were flooded with notifications on the day, as he later responded to his 14.5 million Twitter followers, saying "And at least you all know I eat my greens."

Jonas Brothers missed out on a GRAMMY this year, losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Old Town Road' for Best Duo/Pop Performance.

