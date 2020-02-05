WATCH: Nick Jonas Calls Out Brothers, Joe & Kevin, For Not Checking His Teeth For Spinach

5 February 2020, 08:03

Nick Jonas called out his Jonas Brothers bandmates, after Kevin admitted he and Joe did a "teeth check" prior to their GRAMMYs performance, leaving Nick with spinach in his mouth.

Jonas Brothers' performance at the 2020 GRAMMYs took the world by storm, thanks to their incredible vocals, amazing outfits and - most importantly - Nick Jonas' teeth.

Twitter was left shook when they saw he was performing for millions with spinach in his teeth, but it turns out that his brothers; Joe and Kevin, could have helped prevent it.

> Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour Set List: What Do The 'Sucker' Singers Perform?

Jonas Brothers performed 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' at the GRAMMYs
Jonas Brothers performed 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' at the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'Jealous' singer initially said "It's not really [Joe and Kevin's] responsibility" to check his teeth for food residue.

But, eventually, Kevin confessed that prior to their GRAMMYs performance, he and Joe checked each other's teeth for crumbs.

It seems Kevin had never mentioned this to either of his brothers before, as Joe panicked and questioned why he'd thrown him under the bus, before Nick hilariously interrupted and jokingly said "Enough about you not checking my teeth...

"You can be having the best year of your career, performing at the GRAMMYs as a nominee, and still have spinach in your teeth."

> Jonas Brothers Hilariously Recreate Kim Kardashian's "Don't Be Rude" Scene

As the trio performed 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' and a snippet of their upcoming single 'Five More Minutes', fans quickly spotted the green in Nick's teeth.

It seems that the 'Sucker' singer's mentions were flooded with notifications on the day, as he later responded to his 14.5 million Twitter followers, saying "And at least you all know I eat my greens."

Jonas Brothers missed out on a GRAMMY this year, losing to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Old Town Road' for Best Duo/Pop Performance.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Jonas Brothers News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ode to Joy
    Johann Strauss Orchestra, Andrea Rieu
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  6. 6
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  8. 8
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  12. 12
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  13. 13
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  14. 14
    17 Million F***-Offs (2020 Update)
    Dominic Frisby
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  16. 16
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  18. 18
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  21. 21
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  22. 22
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  26. 26
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  27. 27
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  33. 33
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  36. 36
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  37. 37
    Anyone
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    Only The Young
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  39. 39
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Casa Amor will last a few days of Love Island 2020

How Long Does Casa Amor Stint Go On In Love Island? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island

Louis wasn't happy that Zayn dissed One Direction's music.

Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Isn’t Ready To Make Up With One Direction Band Mate Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift is very close to both of her parents

Taylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet TheTaylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet The 'Lover' Singer's Family Who Are Famous In Their Own Right

Taylor Swift

Capital VIP Lanyard

Exclusive Prizes & Pre-Sales When You Register As A Capital VIP

News

Billie Eilish keeps in contact with Drake via text.

Billie Eilish Defends Drake For Texting Her & Slams Claims He’s ‘Creepy’

Billie Eilish