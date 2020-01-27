GRAMMYs 2020: Nick Jonas' Teeth Stole The Show At This Year's Awards Ceremony

27 January 2020, 06:44 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 07:20

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth at this year's GRAMMYs
Nick Jonas had food in his teeth at this year's GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Nick Jonas made the headlines at last night's GRAMMYs all thanks to his teeth or atleast, what was stuck in them.

The Jonas Brothers continued their epic journey as a reformed band last night performing their new single 'Five More Minutes' and smash hit 'What A Man Gotta Do' at the GRAMMYs.

And although the crowd inside the Staples Center were absolutely loving the performance, the audience at home noticed something about Nick Jonas that you most likely wouldn't have spotted at first glance.

GRAMMY Winners 2020: Billie Eilish & Lizzo Celebrate As Ariana Grande & Lewis Capaldi Miss Out

The Jonas Brothers perform at the GRAMMYs
The Jonas Brothers perform at the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Yes, believe it or not, Nick Jonas took to the stage with food in his teeth. Now, we're not saying there's anything bad about hitting the stage in front of millions with a little spinach in your gnashers but what a man gotta do for a toothpick in this day and age?

One fan wrote, 'Damn nick Jonas’s brothers did him dirty for not telling him he had his entire salad stuck in his teeth during their performance at the Grammys', with another adding, 'Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago'.

The 'Sucker' star must have seen his timeline flooded with tweets about his teeth as he was quick to point out mol-armageddon on his own Twitter account; he wrote, 'So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight - and at least you all know I eat my greens.'

The Jonas Brothers missed out on an award themselves after Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus nabbed the GRAMMY for Best Duo/Pop Performance for their viral hit 'Old Town Road'.

> Download Our App For All The Latest GRAMMY News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  5. 5
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  7. 7
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  8. 8
    Power Over Me artwork
    Power Over Me
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  9. 9
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Should Be Sad artwork
    You Should Be Sad
    Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rare artwork
    Rare
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
    Eminem
    itunes
  15. 15
    Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
    Future
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Roses
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  18. 18
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ei8ht Mile (feat. Aitch)
    DigDat
    itunes
  21. 21
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  22. 22
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  23. 23
    Better Off Without You (feat. Shift K3Y)
    Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  25. 25
    Darkness
    Eminem
    itunes
  26. 26
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  28. 28
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  29. 29
    Me & You Together Song
    The 1975
    itunes
  30. 30
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  32. 32
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capald
    itunes
  35. 35
    Lessons artwork
    Lessons
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson) artwork
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  39. 39
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  40. 40
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Siannise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley locked horns on Love Island

Siannise Fudge And Rebecca Gormley’s Row Divides Love Island Viewers As They Clash Over Luke T

Love Island

Fas were asking about the k-pop singer

BTS' V Branded A ‘Heartthrob’ Following Grammys 2020 Appearance As Fans Swoon Over 'Guy In All Black'
Kelis was unmasked as Daisy on The Masked Singer UK

The Masked Singer Contestants Are Suffering From 'Crippling Claustrophobia' In Their Costumes

TV & Film

Ariana Grande Tattoo Guide Asset

Ariana Grande Tattoo Guide: How Many Does She Have Pokemon & Butterfly Inks Revealed

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello walked the red carpet separately at The Grammys 2020

Grammys 2020: Why Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Walked The Red Carpet Separately
Jack Fincham shares photos of his baby daughter, Blossom

Love Island's Jack Fincham Shares First Pictures Of 'Secret' Daughter Blossom

Love Island