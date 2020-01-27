GRAMMYs 2020: Nick Jonas' Teeth Stole The Show At This Year's Awards Ceremony

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth at this year's GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Nick Jonas made the headlines at last night's GRAMMYs all thanks to his teeth or atleast, what was stuck in them.

The Jonas Brothers continued their epic journey as a reformed band last night performing their new single 'Five More Minutes' and smash hit 'What A Man Gotta Do' at the GRAMMYs.

And although the crowd inside the Staples Center were absolutely loving the performance, the audience at home noticed something about Nick Jonas that you most likely wouldn't have spotted at first glance.

The Jonas Brothers perform at the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Yes, believe it or not, Nick Jonas took to the stage with food in his teeth. Now, we're not saying there's anything bad about hitting the stage in front of millions with a little spinach in your gnashers but what a man gotta do for a toothpick in this day and age?

One fan wrote, 'Damn nick Jonas’s brothers did him dirty for not telling him he had his entire salad stuck in his teeth during their performance at the Grammys', with another adding, 'Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago'.

Who let @nickjonas on stage at the GRAMMYs with food in his teeth? Someone’s getting fired tonight pic.twitter.com/HM6J7d3Z1H — K E V S J U N K (@KevsJunk) January 27, 2020

NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH i don't feel so alone anymore — emily m (@emollymol) January 27, 2020

I was just so happy to see the @jonasbrothers back on the Grammy stage that I didn’t even notice @nickjonas had anything in his teeth until he tweeted it — Elyse (@ElyseGiacalone) January 27, 2020

The 'Sucker' star must have seen his timeline flooded with tweets about his teeth as he was quick to point out mol-armageddon on his own Twitter account; he wrote, 'So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight - and at least you all know I eat my greens.'

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

The Jonas Brothers missed out on an award themselves after Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus nabbed the GRAMMY for Best Duo/Pop Performance for their viral hit 'Old Town Road'.

